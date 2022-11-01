Read full article on original website
Tea bags make a great “canvas” for tea art and more!
OK, now I have another thing to collect…..ug not ug. I just love the idea of art with a tag, especially with type and art together. Pour yourself a cup of tea and pop on over to the blog Bored Panda to see all the amazing art on recycled tea bags that will surely inspire you as well to save tea bags and then make your own art on them.
30 Amazing Crochet Hair Scrunchie Patterns
This massive list of Crochet Scrunchie patterns is perfect for stash-busting your odds and ends of yarn. These crochet scrunchies come in all different designs, from lace to ruffles and everything in between. All of these can be made in school colors, team colors or made to match a crochet outfit you may have already made.
Christmas Advent Stockings
These Christmas stockings have been designed with the Advent calendar in mind. Don’t worry if you are a little slow at crocheting, You still should have time to complete these Crochet stockings. The hardest part is thinking about what to put in them. You can get this pattern for...
Leafy Fall Mini Album
I love all the colorful leaves on this Fall Mini Album from Susi! She used layering stencils from Pinkfresh Studio and ink pads to create the leaves, adding them to the top of each page. The thin pages are different heights, tall to short that slip into pockets on the base of the album. The album itself sits inside a cute little box she create to hold it.
Free Halloween Sketch with 3 Sample Layouts
Print up those cute Halloween pictures you just took and create some fun pages with this FREE Halloween themed scrapbook Sketch from Kiwi Lane. This fun design has a zig zag border, room for 4 or more photos, a place for a title and room for lots of embellishments. The design team has also create 3 different double layouts using the sketch to help get you inspired.
DIY Fluffy One-Seam Tutu Skirt Tutorial
Sew a beautiful tulle skirt using just one seam! I Can Sew This shows how you can make this DIY fluffy one-seam tutu skirt. You can make them in any size you like because it’s all based on your measurements. They’re cute for kids and adults to wear. You can find the tutorial here at I Can Sew This.
How to Make Embroidered Felt Holiday Trees
Learn how to make embroidered felt holiday trees with this beautiful tutorial from Lia Griffith. This easy project will get you in the holiday spirit in no time. With their simple style, they would look lovely at any time of the year. Mix up the felt colors you use to give it an even more festive look.
How to Make a Quick and Easy Table Runner with Strips
From Our Little Handmade Home comes this easy-to-make table runner. Made from strips, it has a great scrappy look to it. The tutorial comes complete with cutting and sewing instructions. To get the actual layout you do have to sign up for the email, but it’s a really great pattern. One bonus to this pattern is that the measurements are in both metric and imperial. I don’t see that very often.
Autumn Leaves Cards Using Foil Transfers
If you don’t have a laser printer but still want to foil you can use pre-printed adhesive foil transfer sheets and a laminating or foiling machine like the Glaminator. (Check out my Glaminator review here). Nichol used transfer sheets from Simon Says Stamp with Autumn Leaves in different foil colors over stamped and splattered backgrounds to create these beautiful Fall Cards.
Printable Gratitude Worksheets for Kids
This great collection of gratitude printables gives kids of all ages (and adults!) a chance to reflect on what they’re thankful for. Meaningful Mama has produced a set of nine printables to be used with kids to talk about gratitude and where they can draw or write about things they are grateful for.
FREE Fall Foliage Cluster Digital File
While you’re working on your Fall and Thanksgiving layouts and paper crafting projects be sure to hop over to Miss Kate’s Cutables and download this FREE Digital Fall Foliage Cluster. Featuring autumn leaves, acorns and flowers it comes in JPG, SVG, PNG files. -Heather. Looking for more digital...
Christmas Bells Cross Stitch Pattern
I know, I know. I was talking just the other day about the need to slow down and savor the time before the holiday season, but it’s also true that if you want to stitch up some holiday decor, you probably need to start now if not sooner. These...
Christmas Tree Card Made of Sentiments
Not sure what sentiments to use this Christmas, why not use them all! Dana used the Holiday Sentiments stamp set which forms a tree from different phrases for this pretty card. There’s also a die that will cut the sayings into strips to make it easy to use multiple colors for the tree. She white heat embossed a background stamp on red for the card base then use light and dark green cardstocks for the tree.
