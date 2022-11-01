ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

WTOL-TV

Items in short supply this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey. The data shows...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

Better Business Bureau launches new tool to help people identify scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Better Business Bureau is launching a new tool to help people and businesses identify scams. Scam tracker was launched in 2015 nationwide and it's estimated to have saved consumers who checked the website $31 million. Federal Trade Commission data says consumers reported losing $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH

