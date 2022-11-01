ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

10 Tampa Bay

HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
TAMPA, FL
mynews13.com

Largo wants to sell property. Will voters allow it?

LARGO, Fla. — A question on the ballot in Largo has turned into one of the most controversial items for midterm voters in the city. It asks if the city can sell 87 acres of land to a developer that wants to build a for-profit sports complex. The land...
LARGO, FL
mynews13.com

Seasoned stained glass artist offers classes in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Art comes in all forms, shapes, sizes and colors, but one particular medium — stained glass — uses techniques from across the art world. Precision and attention to detail are just a small part of what goes into crafting stained glass, according to longtime artist and studio owner Kathleen Bromely.
CLEARWATER, FL
villages-news.com

Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages

A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
THE VILLAGES, FL

