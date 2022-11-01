A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO