HCSO: Child drowns in body of water near Tampa home
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla — A child died after falling into a body of water nearby his home, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports. Deputies responded just after 8 p.m. to a home near Short Bay Place and Southbay Drive in Tampa, not far from Town 'n' Country. Hillsborough...
2 babies found covered in ash, bed bug bites after man falls asleep at the wheel, Clearwater police say
Clearwater police charged two people with child neglect after infants in their care were allegedly found covered in cigarette and marijuana ash and bed bug bites.
2 struck and killed by car while crossing street in St. Petersburg
A woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
St. Pete man accused of beating 14-year-old, pouring detergent into his mouth
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on a child abuse charge Thursday for allegedly attacking a teenager during an argument, according to police.
Man dies after crashing into mailbox, tree in Brooksville
A Brooksville man died Thursday after he crashed his pickup truck into a mailbox and a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
Man seen stealing $1K in merchandise from small Tampa business, owner says
Surveillance video on Wednesday afternoon shows a robber run out of the Heads and Tails with dozens of hats despite a store employee standing nearby.
3 girls hit by pickup truck after running across Manatee County road, troopers say
Three girls were hurt in a Manatee County crash late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
mynews13.com
Largo wants to sell property. Will voters allow it?
LARGO, Fla. — A question on the ballot in Largo has turned into one of the most controversial items for midterm voters in the city. It asks if the city can sell 87 acres of land to a developer that wants to build a for-profit sports complex. The land...
mynews13.com
Seasoned stained glass artist offers classes in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Art comes in all forms, shapes, sizes and colors, but one particular medium — stained glass — uses techniques from across the art world. Precision and attention to detail are just a small part of what goes into crafting stained glass, according to longtime artist and studio owner Kathleen Bromely.
St. Pete man broke into home, tried to strangle sleeping woman, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on Halloween after trying to strangle a woman while she slept, Pinellas County deputies said.
villages-news.com
Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages
A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages. Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Two men suspected of going on a violent criminal mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist, and left another man injured, are now in custody, police said.
iontb.com
Clearwater police investigate bicyclist involved crash at Sunset Point Road and Keene Road
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and crews from Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the intersection of Sunset Point Road and Keene Road. An adult male bicyclist was...
