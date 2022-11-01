SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) announced today that Marisa Joss has joined the company as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary. In this role and as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Marisa will be responsible for providing advice and support to both SJW and its subsidiaries, along with their boards of directors in the areas of legal and risk management, corporate governance, and securities laws. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005984/en/ Marisa Joss (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO