Read full article on original website
Related
Marisa Joss Joins SJW Group as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) announced today that Marisa Joss has joined the company as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary. In this role and as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Marisa will be responsible for providing advice and support to both SJW and its subsidiaries, along with their boards of directors in the areas of legal and risk management, corporate governance, and securities laws. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005984/en/ Marisa Joss (Photo: Business Wire)
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Promotes Four
Stamford, CT – A.P. Construction Company (APC) announced the leadership promotions of Joe Orlando as senior vice president of operations; Mark Kammerer as vice president of construction; Reid Nystrom as vice president of construction; and Dimitri Seferidis as director of preconstruction. Orlando has 25 years of experience in the...
DOJ charges couple with securities fraud over $28M semi-submersible vessels scheme
The Justice Department announced Tuesday it filed charges against a couple over an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme involving semi-submersible boating vessels.
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Womble Bond Dickinson Continues Growth of D.C. Office
WASHINGTON, D.C.—In further expansion of its Washington office, Womble Bond Dickinson announced today that Lee K. Van Voorhis has joined the firm as a partner in the Business Litigation group, and Katie Hyman has joined as a partner in the Trademarks, Copyrights, and Transactions group. Van Voorhis has more...
NASDAQ
Kroger, Albertsons unions, antitrust experts urge FTC to block merger -letter
NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kroger's KR.N acquisition of Albertsons ACI.N could further exacerbate income inequality through job losses and eroding wages at a time of high inflation, a group of the retailers' biggest unions and antitrust experts wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday. "In many...
Ars Technica
US senator seeks antitrust review of apartment price-setting software
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The chair of a U.S. Senate committee asked the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday to review whether a Texas-based property tech company’s rent-setting software violates antitrust laws.
bicmagazine.com
CTEH hires Stephen Pepper as senior consultant
CTEH® LLC, has added Stephen Pepper as a senior consultant. Pepper will develop and implement a turkey per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) transition program for clients who work with PFAS-containing fire fighting chemicals. He will also support disaster response management teams by leveraging his 30 years of experience in...
Workers and Bosses Are in Conflict Over the Future of Work
Companies are clashing with workers over the future of work as employees re-evaluate their situation following the pandemic, worker shortages and ongoing inflation, writes Chip Cutter, Katherine Bindley and Kathryn Dill for The Wall Street Journal. Ken VanLuvanee discovered those shifting expectations when he recently searched to fill positions at...
salestechstar.com
Denali Advanced Integration Hires New Head of Global Sales
Denali deepens its executive bench with industry pro Phil Castillo. Denali announced the hiring of Phil Castillo as its new Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales, effective immediately. Castillo will lead the company’s growing sales team as it deepens relationships with existing customers and gains new ones. He comes to...
Founder of fraud prevention company sentenced for defrauding investors
The co-founder of a Las Vegas cyber fraud prevention company was sentenced in a Manhattan federal court on Thursday for defrauding investors to the tune of about $123 million, according to the Department of Justice.
salestechstar.com
TALON Introduces New Chief Revenue Officer, Dan Mayton
TALON, an industry leader in providing groundbreaking healthcare technology solutions, has announced the addition of Dan Mayton as Chief Revenue Officer. He will be responsible for driving sales initiatives and managing TALON’s exponential growth in the months and years ahead. “TALON is a pioneer in the healthcare technology space,...
salestechstar.com
Bond Announces the Addition Of Senior Vice President, People and Values
Trisha Mauro-Barnett – proven people leader – joins Bond at a time of customer and talent growth, global expansion. Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm, announces the hiring of Trisha Mauro-Barnett as senior vice president of People & Values (P&V). Mauro-Barnett joins Bond’s senior leadership team at a time of geographic expansion, post-COVID culture evolution and hybrid work and life changes.
Vonage agrees to pay $100 million to settle U.S. FTC lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Communications firm Vonage agreed to pay $100 million to resolve a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit that alleged it had failed to provide a simple method for customers to cancel their telephone services, court documents filed Thursday show.
seafoodsource.com
Judge grants big-class action settlement in King’s Seafood data breach
Costa Mesa, California, U.S.A.-based restaurant chain King’s Seafood will pay up to USD 350,000 (EUR 358,000) in a class action settlement over a data breach. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said King's Seafood must pay up to USD 3,000 (EUR 3,072) per class-member for monetary loss arising directly from documented identity theft “that is fairly traceable to the data breach.”
bhbusiness.com
Healios Lands $16M Investment To Grow US Pediatric Behavioral Health Subsidiary Meliora Health
London-based digital pediatric behavioral health company Healios Ltd. has landed $16 million to fund its expansion in the U.S. The funding will pay for a multi-state expansion of Healios’ wholly-owned startup Meliora Health. Both companies offer digital behavioral health services to people aged 25 and younger. Some specific conditions...
Authors are celebrating a federal court's decision to block the merger of two mega-publishers
On Monday evening, a federal court blocked the acquisition of Simon & Schuster by Penguin Random House. The two publishing giants are both part of the book industry refers to as the "Big Five," the five biggest publishing houses in the United States. Less than a decade ago, Random House merged with Penguin to create the world's largest publishing house. But the proposed merger with Simon & Schuster will not go through, because it would "substantially" negatively affect sales competition for the U.S. rights of books, according to the ruling by Judge Florence Y. Pan.
Comments / 0