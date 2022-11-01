why us she getting a story, she's nothing. send her back where she came from. her husband is running for office, unfortunately, but she needs to butt out and know her place in the background show up but shut up
Yeah, no political motivations here, as she shoves her husband in front of a camera for a debate he clearly isn't ready for and pushes him to continue campaigning for a US Senate position he clearly isn't ready for instead of insisting he rehab fully from his stroke and heart surgery before undertaking the rigors of a campaign...SMH...
Looks like they are preparing us to like Mrs. Fetterman after he wins but isn't able to do the job. He'll resign and Shapiro will select her.
