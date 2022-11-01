ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

why us she getting a story, she's nothing. send her back where she came from. her husband is running for office, unfortunately, but she needs to butt out and know her place in the background show up but shut up

Yeah, no political motivations here, as she shoves her husband in front of a camera for a debate he clearly isn't ready for and pushes him to continue campaigning for a US Senate position he clearly isn't ready for instead of insisting he rehab fully from his stroke and heart surgery before undertaking the rigors of a campaign...SMH...

Looks like they are preparing us to like Mrs. Fetterman after he wins but isn't able to do the job. He'll resign and Shapiro will select her.

therecord-online.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

University makes new review of Doug Mastriano's doctoral research

HARRISBURG — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation. University of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Obama coming to Pittsburgh to campaign for Fetterman

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Pittsburgh Saturday to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the Nov. 8 election approaches. The exact time and location of the event has not been revealed, but both Obama and Fetterman are set to appear. Pennsylvanians who’d like to attend the event...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hits Carlisle, and Cumberland County Democrats feel seen

CARLISLE - Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brought his “get-back-up” road show to an unscheduled stop in Carlisle Wednesday, and Cumberland County Democrats felt seen. Fetterman, in a brisk eight-minute stump speech for his U.S. Senate candidacy, promised to be a solidifying vote for Senate Democrats in Washington, dedicated to eliminating that chamber’s filibuster rule in order to permit action on more Democratic policy agenda items.
CARLISLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

New poll shows debate may not impact US Senate race in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are five days until Election Day. A new poll shows last month's debate may not have much of an impact on the hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Monmouth University released a new poll that shows 48% of voters will definitely, or probably, vote for Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman. Of those polled, 44% will definitely, or probably, vote for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Those numbers are almost identical to a poll taken last month prior to the debate. Find out everything you need to know for the 2022 Election Day here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

How Voter Registrations are Switching by Democrats to ‘The Grand Old Party’ (GOP), in Pennsylvania!

The registered voter numbers in Pennsylvania are increasing and going up, and democrats are having a benefit and advantage. But on the other hand, republicans are collecting votes and obtaining democrats in their favour. Now the voting is in process and the next election is on Tuesday. Based on the department of the state, 8.87 million votes are already registered by the people and commonwealth, by the end of Monday. Around 4 million voters have registered themselves as democrats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
