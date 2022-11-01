NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 8?

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season?

Many Ole Miss Rebels football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it. Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season.

Let's take a look out how some of them played this week.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield had his second straight game with seven tackles, but the Panthers lost in overtime 37-34 to their division rival the Atlanta Falcons.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram caught four passes for 55 yards and his first touchdown of the season, but the Jaguars ultimately lost to the Denver Broncos 21-17.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones contributed three tackles as he did last week, but unlike last week, the Broncos won this week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had six catches, 55 yards and one touchdown as the Seahawks beat the New York Giants 27-13 and handed them their second loss of the season.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton finished the game with four tackles, and the Bengals were handed a divisional loss to the Cleveland Browns, losing 32-13.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown snagged six balls for 156 yards and three touchdowns. The Eagles beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13, and this became Brown’s second game of the season with 155 yards or more.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders made his professional debut against the Detroit Lions. Sanders was only targeted twice, but he caught both passes for 17 yards and the Dolphins won 31-27.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox had a quiet game catching only two passes for ten yards, but he managed to find the end zone on one of the grabs. The Bills beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17.

