Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park
INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
See the “TOP” 12 States to Live In America. Does Minnesota Make the List?
Minnesota has been on numerous lists, some good and some bad. What do you think about this top list that it makes? "The Top 12 States To Live In" At that first initial look you think, heck yeah, Minnesota makes the list...of course, duh. Now that you've looked at it...take another closer look.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
19 Of The Most Famous Haunted Hotels In Wisconsin
October may be over but it's never truly not spooky season at haunted places all over the country. Whether a hotel or a bar or a house for that matter, places that are haunted deal with spooky things year round. If you are into that sort of thing, you are...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Can you Guess Minnesota’s Favorite Candy? What about IA and WI?
Happy Friday everyone! Guess what today is? Today is National Candy Day! Seems weird that it is not like the day after Halloween but hey it works for this year! That got me thinking though, what are the most popular candies we see across the nation, or better yet, what is each state’s favorite or most popular candy? Well, I got the answers to those questions and more statistics on candy this year.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Fire Weather Warning Issued for This Afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire weather conditions for most of southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon, including Rice and Steele counties. The most critical fire weather conditions expected along the Minnesota River from west central into south central Minnesota. The Red Flag Warning is...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
Generous Minnesota Girl is Getting Recognition for Act of Kindness
Time for some good news to brighten your day! There's a 12-year-old Minnesota girl who did something very nice earlier this week and she's getting recognized for it thanks to a woman's outdoor camera. Since we flipped the calendar our minds are on the holidays now but let's go back...
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
Minnesota’s ‘Smaller’ Powerball Winners so far in 2022
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another Powerball drawing Wednesday with an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot on the line. Minnesota is overdue for a jackpot winner, the last time someone from Minnesota won the Powerball jackpot was nine years ago in 2013. However, Minnesota State Lottery officials say we have...
Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?
It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
DNR Imposes Burning Restrictions on Nearly all of Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing drought affecting much of Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to impose burning restrictions across most of the state. 85 of the state's 87 counties are affected by the order. In this region, the list includes Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore,...
Warning From Firefighters About Popular Winter Item Used in Minnesota
Once those cold temperatures hit the midwest, all of our office spaces and homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin seem to struggle with staying warm enough. One of the solutions that we have to help us stay warm in the winter can actually be extremely dangerous and some firefighters have a warning for all of us.
HyVee Will be Closed on Thanksgiving for the First Time Ever
Minnesotans and people across the country will need to make sure they have everything for their Thanksgiving meals ahead of time because HyVee has announced they won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. I think this is fantastic! Good on HyVee for giving their employees the holiday off. I do feel...
Recall: Sharp Plastic Found In Chicken Possibly Sold in Minnesota
These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Foster Farms, in Farmerville, Louisiana, is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked...
