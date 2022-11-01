ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Can you Guess Minnesota’s Favorite Candy? What about IA and WI?

Happy Friday everyone! Guess what today is? Today is National Candy Day! Seems weird that it is not like the day after Halloween but hey it works for this year! That got me thinking though, what are the most popular candies we see across the nation, or better yet, what is each state’s favorite or most popular candy? Well, I got the answers to those questions and more statistics on candy this year.
Fire Weather Warning Issued for This Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire weather conditions for most of southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon, including Rice and Steele counties. The most critical fire weather conditions expected along the Minnesota River from west central into south central Minnesota. The Red Flag Warning is...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota

If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?

It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
Recall: Sharp Plastic Found In Chicken Possibly Sold in Minnesota

These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Foster Farms, in Farmerville, Louisiana, is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked...
