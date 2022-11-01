Read full article on original website
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
Glam-Aholic Lifestyle Brand Pop-Up Opens This Weekend
Mia Ray, creator of the Glam-Aholic Lifestyle brand has a new luggage collection. Mia Ray, creator of the Glam-Aholic Lifestyle brand, is at it again. The Detroit native, known for reppin’ Detroit hard and the affordably glamorous, is giving early holiday vibes with a pop-up taking place Saturday, November 5, 2022 – Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1020 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.
Gage Cannabis Announces Fourth Social Equity Grant Recipient, Midwest CannaNurses
Gage Cannabis, subsidiary of TerrAscend Corp. and a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses (“MCN”). MCN is a Detroit-based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.
OC Health Division Urges Residents With Cold Symptoms to Limit Interaction with Children Susceptible to RSV
A sharp increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases within the last month is prompting Oakland County Health Division to urge residents to protect themselves against the illness. Children 4-years-old and younger are the largest group of patients visiting emergency rooms in Southeast Michigan for respiratory illnesses such as RSV and other viruses.
