‘The Swimmers’ Trailer: Syrian Refugees Dream Of Olympic Gold In Sally El Hosaini’s Netflix Drama

New ‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence’s PTSD Soldier Drama Hits Apple TV+ Tomorrow On November 4
After its world premiere at TIFF in September, critics praised “Causeway” as a momentous return for actress Jennifer Lawrence. But did Lawrence ever really leave the limelight? Sure, she took a year or so off from acting after her engagement, but that lined up with when COVID-19 effectively shut down the movie business. So, not counting 2020, she’s starred in a film a year since 2017, including last year’s “Don’t Look Up.”
‘Andor’: Directors For The Second Season Of The ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show Revealed
Three episodes remain in the first season of “Andor,” airing on Disney+ now. But production for Season Two of the “Star Wars” show starts filming soon, so showrunner Tony Gilroy needs to put the finishing touches on his cast and crew list. And Collider reports it’s an all-new directing team for the new season, although the show will continue to film in episode blocks tied to specific narrative arcs.
11 TV Shows To Watch In November: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Willow’ & More￼
Perhaps sensing that the movie release slate in November would overwhelm many of us, television has slowed down (a touch) with most of the month, including returns of TV favorites. While shows like the much debated and buzzed about “The Crown” will see dominance in the discourse, there are also shows such as “Mythic Quest,” which has been overshadowed by some of its more audience-friendly streaming peers (like “Ted Lasso”) and “Gangs of London” which created a small but loyal following in its first season.
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Melodrama Reigns, But This Is No Hatchet job [Review]
Out with the old and in with the new is a now familiar part of “The Crown” and its rotating cast, serving as a reminder of how rich the existing British acting pool is with its slew of recognizable faces. This series can also make careers as Emma Corrin and Vaness Kirby were launched into the stratosphere after her breakout performance as the young Diana Spencer and Princess Margaret. Unlike most players, Corrin only got one year in the Princess of Wales sandbox, and Elizabeth Debicki takes over as Peter Morgan’s Emmy Award-winning juggernaut heads into contentious territory.
‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Return One Last Time For A Friendship Above The Law￼
Starring Christina Applegate, and Linda Cardellini, the cast of Netflix’s crime comedy “Dead To Me” is preparing to say goodbye. A delicious black comedy, “Dead To Me” centers on two grieving women who meet in therapy. It’s a series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between these two: a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.
‘Westworld’: HBO Cancels Their Ambitious Sci-Fi Series After 4 Seasons
After four seasons, HBO’s ambitious series “Westworld” from showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan is officially ending. “Westworld” was mainly about sentient robots, aka hosts, created for a lavish theme park for the extremely rich where “anything goes.” Eventually, after killing a heap of humans, they make their way outside the park into a dystopian future society.
‘My dad Roy Kinnear died filming a stunt. Why are lives still at risk?’
Decades after the star’s death, safety on set for cast and crew is not the priority it should be, says the award-winning actor Rory Kinnear
‘The Gentlemen’: Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones & More Join Guy Ritchie’s Upcoming Netflix Series
Yesterday, news dropped that Theo James is the lead of Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming series spinoff of his film “The Gentlemen” for Netflix. Now, Variety reports that the show has the rest of its main cast, and it includes the likes of Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, and Vinnie Jones. It’s the first time Jones and Ritchie work together since 2000’s “Snatch.”
Producer Joe Russo Says The Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Musical Will Draw Inspiration From TikTok
Ever since Tim Burton’s “Alice In Wonderland” became a billion-dollar box office hit, one of Walt Disney Pictures’ main goals has been to make live-action adaptations of all their animated classics for a new generation of kids and families. And so far, it’s been mostly working. One of their next big ambitions is remaking their “Hercules” musical and giving it a live-action update, courtesy of “Shang-Chi & Legend of The Ten Rings” screenwriter Dave Callaham. The project also recently landed “Aladdin” director Guy Ritchie with The Russo Brothers, also involved as producers.
‘Nocebo’ Review: It’s Parasites All The Way Down In Lorcan Finnegan’s Sharp Take On Folk Horror
In his last film, 2019’s “Vivarium,” Lorcan Finnegan gave the fantasy of homeownership a nightmarish makeover to mediocre results. Even at 97 minutes, that movie feels like an interminable slog. But worse still is its thuddingly literal premise, where Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots find themselves trapped in a planned neighborhood and forced to raise a child while they dig their own graves. As if moviegoers needed another film that suggests suburban domestic life is a trap of tedium and drudgery that bilks people of agency and fulfillment so the next generation may suffer the same fate. As sophomore slumps go, “Vivarium” is worse than just a bad time at the movies. It’s a redundant snoozefest, an episode of “The Twilight Zone” swollen to five times its necessary length, and smug to boot.
‘Black Panther’ Actor Winston Duke Tapped For Ryan Gosling-Led Action Flick ‘The Fall Guy’
After selecting director David Leitch (“Bullet Train,” “Deadpool 2”) to helm their first “Fast & Furious” spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal Pictures is reuniting with the action-focused filmmaker for a feature film version of the ’80s series “The Fall Guy.” An impressive collection of actors has already been assembled, with Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”), Emily Blunt (“Edge of Tomorrow”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once“), and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Bullet Train”) attached to the project.
‘Sharper’ Teaser: Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan Star In A24 Comedy Thriller Hitting Apple TV+ On February 17, 2023
Sebastian Stan had a great 2022 with his starring role in Hulu‘s “Pam & Tommy” and Mimi Cave‘s divisive feature film debut, “Fresh.” So, what’s his follow-up for early 2023? How about “Sharper,” an NYC-set comedy thriller about con artists with Julianne Moore for A24 and Apple TV+? Does that sound like a winning combo, or what?
