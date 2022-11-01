‘His Dark Materials’ Final Season Trailer: Philip Pullman’s Epic Story Comes To An End In December

In his last film, 2019’s “Vivarium,” Lorcan Finnegan gave the fantasy of homeownership a nightmarish makeover to mediocre results. Even at 97 minutes, that movie feels like an interminable slog. But worse still is its thuddingly literal premise, where Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots find themselves trapped in a planned neighborhood and forced to raise a child while they dig their own graves. As if moviegoers needed another film that suggests suburban domestic life is a trap of tedium and drudgery that bilks people of agency and fulfillment so the next generation may suffer the same fate. As sophomore slumps go, “Vivarium” is worse than just a bad time at the movies. It’s a redundant snoozefest, an episode of “The Twilight Zone” swollen to five times its necessary length, and smug to boot.

