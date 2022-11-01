Daniel Radcliffe Denies Wolverine Rumors & Says He Doesn’t “Ever Want To Get Locked Into Something”

Read full article on original website
Tom Felton says he and some of the 'Harry Potter' cast were 'a bit jealous' of the bond that Daniel Radcliffe and Gary Oldman had
Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight "Harry Potter" films, spoke about his costars in his memoir titled "Beyond the Wand."
Tom Felton says 'Harry Potter' costar Daniel Radcliffe used a photo of Cameron Diaz to know where to look while filming the flying broomsticks scenes
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
Millie Bobby Brown said that unlike her 'Stranger Things' costars, Henry Cavill doesn't let her ask about his personal life
Millie Bobby Brown said that she and Henry Cavill have a "real adult relationship," unlike her familial friendships with the "Stranger Things" cast.
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Kit Harington Explains Why He’s So Psyched To Play A ‘Gnarly’ Villain In Blood For Dust
Kit Harington will play a 'gnarly' villain in Blood For Dust, and he's psyched about it.
Daniel Radcliffe Talks About The 1 Thing He Wants His Kids To Avoid 'At All Costs'
The "Harry Potter" star expressed that he would "love" for his future kids "to be around film sets."
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
Daniel Radcliffe on Going ‘Weird’ in His Post-Potter Career, Picking Roles “On the Basis of What Seems Fun”
In the spring of 2020, two films starring Daniel Radcliffe came out, almost back-to-back. In Escape From Pretoria, he played Tim Jenkin, the real-life anti-apartheid activist and former political prisoner who in 1978 was part of a daring and successful breakout — using secretly made wooden keys — from a South African jail. More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Expands Deal With MultiChoice in Africa, Making Streamer Showmax New Home of WWE NetworkParamount+ Coming to Virgin Media in U.K. Under Multi-Year Carriage DealParamount Hits Nearly 67M Global Streaming Subs as Paramount+ Grows to 46M In Guns Akimbo, he played Miles, a computer programmer in a...
Daniel Radcliffe Says His Experiences Meeting Queer & Trans ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Inspired Him To Speak Out Against J.K. Rowling
Just recently, actor Ralph Fiennes made headlines again for defending the transphobic comments made by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling. It’s been literal years since Rowling first came under fire for her transphobic posts on social media, but because she is one of the most famous writers in the world, people are still talking about it. However, even with her powerful status as an author, not everyone involved with the “Harry Potter” legacy was willing to defend Rowling’s comments. One of the most outspoken against Rowling is none other than Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
WEIRD Has a Joke Too Close to Daniel Radcliffe's Wolverine Casting Rumors
Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter for the first ten years of his career, and he'll soon be seen playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Radcliffe is also one of the few actors Marvel fans want to see play Wolverine. While speaking with ComicBook.com at the SXSW premiere of The Lost City earlier this year, Radcliffe said that he appreciates fans want a "short guy" to play Wolverine in keeping with comics canon, but not only has he not been cast, he doesn't see them choosing him after Hugh Jackman's time in the role. However, the actor still gets asked about the X-Men character in interviews, and there's even a moment in Weird that seems to poke fun at the situation. In the film, Radcliffe's Weird Al gets mad when it's suggested he take over roles in existing major movie franchises. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Weird director Eric Appel as well as Radcliffe and they revealed the moment isn't actually a direct nod to Wolverine.
Daniel Radcliffe: ‘Al Yankovic Story’ goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Daniel Radcliffe says he was as surprised as anyone when he was asked to play the famed parody musician at the center of the Roku comedy, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
Florence Pugh: My First Hollywood TV Show Told Me to Change ‘the Shape of My Face’
It’s a wonder that Florence Pugh even returned to Hollywood after a bad experience on a botched Fox sitcom. “The Wonder” actress Pugh was cast in the pilot for Fox’s “Studio City” dramedy in 2015 when she was 19. Directed by Sanaa Hamri and written by Krista Vernoff, the semi-autobiographical series centered on a singer (Pugh) who discovers her songwriter father (Eric McCormack) is a celebrity drug dealer. Heather Graham also starred as Pugh’s former stepmother. “I felt very lucky and grateful, and couldn’t believe that I had got this top-of-the-game job,” Pugh recently recalled to The Telegraph, citing that she assumed her...
‘X-Men’: Cameron Crowe Says Open To A Dazzler Solo Movie Starring Singer Dua Lipa
Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with “X-Men” projects. Recently, they announced that Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine role in “Deadpool 3,” plus mutants like Namor appear in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel, and mutant gene was teased for the lead character in “Ms. Marvel.” It’s unclear what Marvel’s plans are for mutants beyond that, though Kevin Feige recently teased that they’re “getting close,” but there might be some interest in tackling less exposed mutants down the line.
Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His ‘Ultimate Goal’ In Taking On Roles Like Weird Al (Exclusive)
Daniel Radcliffe is living his best life. The Harry Potter alum stars as “Weird Al” Yankovic in the new wild and wacky biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Daniel at the movie’s New York City premiere about what he finds inspiring about Weird Al.
A Complete Timeline of Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke's Relationship
Daniel Radcliffe has spent most of his life on screen. Between the Harry Potter film franchise and independent projects like "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," the 33-year-old actor is best known for his versatile acting range. So naturally, it's no surprise that he met his longtime girlfriend, fellow actor Erin Darke, at work.
The Russo Brothers Won’t Be Ready To Return To Marvel Until “The End Of The Decade” At The Earliest
With the upcoming release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the forthcoming special presentation, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe is wrapping up its Phase 4 and moving towards the future. And as it stands, Phase 4 doesn’t seem to have built the excitement that previous Phases in the MCU has, especially considering the Phase 3 one-two punch of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” This has many fans reminiscing about the good ol’ days when folks like the Russo Brothers were making Marvel films and wondering when the filmmaking duo might return to the MCU fold. Well, don’t hold your breath.
Olivia Wilde Now Says Florence Pugh Had ‘A Really Wise Comment’ About The Alleged Feud Drama
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde discusses the "wise" comment that Florence Pugh made.
