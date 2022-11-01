Read full article on original website
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
Mother warns of rising RSV after baby airlifted to Birmingham hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Cases of RSV are surging around the country, and a North Alabama mother wants to warn parents about the rapid rise in hospitals across the state after her daughter came down with the virus. Clarissa Wing’s one-year-old Amelia caught RSV in October, and at first Clarissa and her husband thought her […]
More seniors living near poverty line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New census data shows more seniors are now living in poverty and a third of older adults in Alabama rely completely on social security for their monthly income. At least half of older adults in the state rely on social security for more than half of...
Subspecialty Options Virtual Open House
To help you get a better understanding about the UAB School of Nursing and our Subspecialty Options offered, we invite you to join us. for our upcoming Subspecialty Options Virtual Open House where you will have the opportunity to interact and ask questions with our faculty and staff. Subspecialty Options...
Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research
Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama ready to help you this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama wants to make this holiday season hunger free. They’re holding their annual Holiday Food Box Program to feed 25,000 households across 12 counties. Each holiday box can feed a family of four for seven to 10 days, and...
AAMN names UAB School of Nursing “Best School for Men in Nursing”
“The significance of these awards goes far beyond status or acknowledgement,” said Somali Nguyen, DNP, UAB instructor and AAMN Birmingham Chapter president. “It not only demonstrates but confirms the passion that the UAB School of Nursing has in providing a safe space for men and those in diverse populations to be able to attain their degree at an institution that wholeheartedly supports them.”
Shelby Baptist employee making a difference
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
USPS warning against dropping off mail and packages at night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With holidays around the corner, more people will be sending packages and letters through the mail and the United States Postal Service is warning about what time you actually drop them off. While it may be more convenient to drop off gifts or packages at night,...
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
AT&T says 911 calls have been restored in affected Alabama communities
UPDATE: 6:03 p.m.: An AT&T Corporate Communications representative released this statement:. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue.”. ---------------------------------------------...
Delicia Mason: The Passion of a Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s of Alabama
While attending Auburn University in Montgomery (AUM), Delicia Mason did her clinicals at Children’s of Alabama and knew that the facility was only place she wanted to work. “I didn’t want to be at any hospital other than Children’s. That’s just where my passion is—with pediatrics,” she said.
Coldwater Elementary School closes due to rise in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to a substantial increase in flu cases among staff and students, Coldwater Elementary School will be transitioning to remote learning Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Oxford City School Superintendent Shannon Stanley released the following statement:. Due to the timing of this decision and...
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Birmingham-area lawmakers draft exhibition driving law with harsh penalties for people caught
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — By next year there may be a new law to stop exhibition driving, like in the above video, from happening in Birmingham or anywhere else in the state. In August, a 19-year-old mother, Ja'Kia Winston, was shot and killed in this parking lot on second avenue north in Birmingham.
Starbucks in north Alabama becomes second in state to unionize, employees say
Workers at a Starbucks in north Alabama were victorious Tuesday in its fight to unionize, more than two months after the initial tally in the union election resulted in a tie, according to advocates. “As of 3:30 today Starbucks Store 66182 of Scottsboro, Alabama is officially the second unionized Store...
Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
Weaver receives national scholarship
University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing doctoral student, pediatric nurse practitioner and adjunct instructor Samantha Weaver, MSN, CRNP, CPNP-AC (MSN 2012), has received one of 32 national scholarships from the Nurses Educational Funds. Weaver received the Lucy C. Perry National Education Fund Scholarship, which will provide support as she continues her doctoral program.
Collection drive for holiday food boxes to begin in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A food collection drive will be underway soon in Birmingham. The effort is to collect food items for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. The city of Birmingham will accept donations Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3 at Boutwell Auditorium. The collection...
