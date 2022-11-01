Read full article on original website
Penn State vs. Indiana: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Week 10
Penn State takes to the road in search of a rebound win. Their search for a return to the win column takes them to Bloomington, Indiana, the site of an unfortunate start to the 2020 season against the Indiana Hoosiers. After coming up short against Ohio State last week, the Nittany Lions are a solid road favorite this weekend as Penn State looks to run the table in the season’s final month. Indiana has been going through a challenging season, but they do have some offensive players that can cause some problems if Penn State is not up to the task....
Michigan vs. Rutgers Preview, Over/Unders, Specific Game Predictions, Jim Harbaugh's Approach
Michigan is expected to roll against Rutgers, but will they? Last year the Scarlet Knights were tough in Ann Arbor and this year they're reportedly getting a battered Wolverines team in Piscataway.
Ohio, Kentucky high school football playoff scores
We're one step closer to the Ohio state championship as 25 Greater Cincinnati teams compete in the OHSAA football regional quarterfinals.
Week 12 high school football scoreboard
The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.
Love, Allen lead short-handed Cavaliers to rout of Pistons
Kevin Love had 21 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 112-88 for their seventh straight win
