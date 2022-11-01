Penn State takes to the road in search of a rebound win. Their search for a return to the win column takes them to Bloomington, Indiana, the site of an unfortunate start to the 2020 season against the Indiana Hoosiers. After coming up short against Ohio State last week, the Nittany Lions are a solid road favorite this weekend as Penn State looks to run the table in the season’s final month. Indiana has been going through a challenging season, but they do have some offensive players that can cause some problems if Penn State is not up to the task....

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO