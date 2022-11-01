Read full article on original website
Watch Leo Romero’s ‘Moto’ Edit Here
Leo Romero has been busy, and in his latest Toy Machine edit ‘Moto’ his busyness is manifested by giving hip-high rails the business. And business is good. Everything he does is top-notch. Oh, you have a spot that’s just a wooden rainbow rail over a grass gap? He’s got a crooked grind for that. Watch the video, above! BTW, Leo is actually a Sagittarius (he turns 36 this month… happy birthday!).
Trajectory: Disorder
In June 2021 Nyjah Huston unveiled his brand, Disorder. Backed by a small team of tight-knit riders, it was an immediate success. Huston shares some insight into why he started his 100% skater-run venture—and where he sees Disorder going—in today’s ‘Trajectory.’. Shop Disorder decks in The...
Reese Nelson Officially Joins Birdhouse
Today, Birdhouse announced that 10-year-old transition terror Reese Nelson has officially joined the team. Watch the Canadian’s full-length intro part, featuring a cameo from the Head Bird in charge Tony Hawk, above!. In the past few years alone, Hawk has produced a Broadway play, performed on The Masked Singer,...
Monster Energy Releases Trailer For ‘Side Mission’
Monster Energy‘s upcoming full-length video is called Side Mission, filmed over the summer in Europe and featuring Nyjah Huston, Giovanni Vianna, Gabriel Fortunato, Jorge Simoes, Marek Zaprazny, Dlamini Dlamini, Charlie Munro, Kevin Baekkel, Jhancarlos Gonzalez, Aurelien Giraud, Grant Taylor, Ishod Wair, Matt Berger, Kelvin Hoefler, Panos Loupis, Egor Kaldikov, Justin Sommer, Rune Glifberg, Kieran Woolley, Liam Pace, Trey Wood, Yam Behar, Tom Schaar, Lizzie Armanto, and Mami Tezuka. Watch the trailer, above!
