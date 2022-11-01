Leo Romero has been busy, and in his latest Toy Machine edit ‘Moto’ his busyness is manifested by giving hip-high rails the business. And business is good. Everything he does is top-notch. Oh, you have a spot that’s just a wooden rainbow rail over a grass gap? He’s got a crooked grind for that. Watch the video, above! BTW, Leo is actually a Sagittarius (he turns 36 this month… happy birthday!).

2 DAYS AGO