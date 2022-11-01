Read full article on original website
3D Printing News Unpeeled: A Fully Martensitic 17-4 PH Steel, a New Ender and a Meniscus Bioprinted in Space
17-4 Percipitation Hardened steel has been produced with the same quality and strength of wrought steel. A fully martensitic 17-4 PH steel could become a very popular material in powder bed fusion. Creality´s new Ender 3D printer is a step up for the brand to a more expensive fully featured machine. The BFF bioprinter in space is to be used to bioprint a meniscus on ISS.
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Spee3D to Work With US Military, Evonik Releases 3 Resins, Vitro3D Gets Seed Round for Volumetric 3D Printing
Colorado University at Boulder spinout Vitro3D is getting $1.3 million in a seed round for its volumetric 3D printing method. The startup wants to print dental aligner molds and scaffolds for regenerative medicine. The company says that it is a 100 times faster than other processes. Evonik brings to market 3 news resins, INFINAM RG 2000 L, INFINAM RG 7100 L and NFINAM TI 5400 L. One is a clear resin for eyewear frames, microfluidics and maybe even lenses. The next is a low moisture absorption ABS like resin for DLP that is shiny and smooth. The final resin is one specifically made for vinyl toys with PVC properties for collectibles, designer toys and the like. That is a very specific application that should let Evonik conquer this piece of the market. And Spee3D is working with the UK and US armies on a demo of its printing technology.
3D Printing News Briefs, November 5, 2022: Recycled Titanium, Titanium Implants & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we have plenty of additive manufacturing facility news from IperionX, Boeing, and GKN Aerospace. Moving on, GA-ASI continues its AM work with Conflux, and Amnovis is improving its 3D printed titanium implant workflow. IperionX to Build 100% Recycled Titanium Demonstration Facility. IperionX, which...
$1.3M Funds 100X Speed Volumetric 3D Printing from Vitro3D
The company claims that its process is 100 times faster than existing 3D printing techniques, which compares to many of the emerging volumetric 3D printing methods. Vitro3D also hopes to print larger, high-resolution, and complex components using resin cartridges, which will eliminate resin handling. Other goals of the startup include the development of a broader range of material properties currently available, as well as the production of parts that require minimal post-processing. Vitro3D aims to focus on producing dental aligners and, interestingly, scaffolds for tissue engineering.
New Nano 3D Printing Material Withstands 300°C Heat
Austrian firms UpNano and Cubicure have worked together to release a two-photon polymerization (2PP) material with a heat deflection temperature (HDT) of up to 300°C. Dubbed UpThermo, this high HDT material will hopefully open up nano 3D printing applications for electronics components. 3D Printing Electronics, Optics, and More. UpThermo...
Desktop Metal Continues Restructuring: What Does it Mean for 3D Printing?
The additive manufacturing (AM) industry is continuing to experience upheaval, as firms such as Fast Radius, Nexa3D, and Carbon let go of staff. In the case of Xerox, the photocopying legend essentially eliminated its 3D printing division, maintaining only what was needed to support current customers. After announcing a reduction in workforce of 12 percent in June 2022, Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) has continued to execute layoffs, according to several former employees on LinkedIn.
Stratasys Backs Medical 3D Printing Startup Axial3D with $10M
3D printing stalwart Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) has announced that it will invest $10 million of a $15 million round in medical 3D printing firm Axial3D, making a very public statement as to Axial’s prospects. Furthermore, the companies will jointly bring to market a patient-specific medical 3D printing solution. “We...
New Kickstarter Wants to Upgrade Your Prusa Mini 3D Printer
Czechia-based Strojtools is an engineering firm that primarily works in the car industry; however, its employees are big 3D printing fans, and want to use their skills to get you to upgrade your Prusa Mini 3D printer. The team is in the midst of a Kickstarter which aims to take your Prusa to another level.
Borneo Gets its First 3D Printed House
Borneo, one of the most beautiful regions on earth, just added something it had not had previously: a 3D printed house. The new home was built by Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) and may offer a sustainable way to construct homes on the island moving forward. 3D printed houses are...
British Army Invites SPEE3D to Demonstrate Rapid Metal 3D Printing for U.S. Military
The U.S. is intent on further developing a relationship with its closest allies, working together with the U.K. and Australia to 3D print hypersonics and more. Now ,Australian firm SPEE3D has been asked by the U.K.´s Ministry of Defense to demonstrate high-speed cold spray 3D printing to the U.S. military. It is all very chummy, indicating even further collaboration.
3D Printed Extra Terrestrial Bricks Could Solve the Challenges of Space Building
With space roots that date back to its foundation in 1963, the University of Central Florida (UCF) serves as a major driver for the space industry across the state. For half a century, UCF faculty, students, and alums have been at the forefront of space exploration, with involvement in several of NASA’s missions, including the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission that is currently orbiting the Moon and NASA’s Gateway outpost that will orbit the Moon as part of the Artemis program. One of the latest achievements at UCF is the discovery of 3D printed bricks made out of lunar regolith (superficial deposits covering solid rock) that can withstand the extreme environments of space and are an ideal candidate for cosmic construction projects.
