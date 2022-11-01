Read full article on original website
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WISN
VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
Sentencing in Darrell Brooks trial to begin Tuesday, November 15
At least 35 parade attack survivors, and family members of victims, want to speak at Brooks’ sentencing. Nearly 10 more would like to submit written impact statements.
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha judge who presided over Brooks' trial receives hundreds of pieces of 'fan mail'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — If the hundreds of pages of emails, letters, and cards sent to her are any indication, the judge who presided over the Darrell Brooks Jr. trial has quite the fan club. Much of the fan mail praises Judge Jennifer Dorow's ability to stay patient during Brooks'...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha was accused of hit-and-run, driving while intoxicated
A 39-year-old Kenosha man is accused of hit-and-run and driving a vehicle while intoxicated for the fourth time. Silvestre R. Santos III was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony operating while intoxicated for the fourth time and misdemeanor hit-and-run of an attended vehicle. Santos made his initial...
WISN
McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension
MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wanted for Kenosha murder, Stephon Hawthorne sought by police
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police need the public's help locating Stephon Hawthorne, 35, wanted for the murder of Carl Vines. Vines, of Kenosha, died after he was shot around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 near 63rd Street and 24th Avenue. Kenosha police said Hawthorne should be considered armed and dangerous....
wisconsinrightnow.com
ON THE LAM: Paroled Killer Executed Mother of 6 with Shotgun Blast to Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #52
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Alvin Jenkins was one of them. His release was discretionary. 52nd in the series.
Kenosha Police hold Q&A after fake active shooter call to Bradford High School
Less than two weeks after Wisconsin schools were hit with bogus active shooter calls, Kenosha Police held a Q&A to address the community response.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa police: 6 juveniles in stolen vehicle arrested following retail theft, high-speed pursuit
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say six juveniles wanted for an armed carjacking were arrested in a stolen vehicle following a retail theft and high-speed pursuit in Wauwatosa Friday, Oct. 28. Authorities say the suspects stole screwdrivers and gloves from the Home Depot on N. 124th St. and attempted...
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
A man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration.
Kenosha police seek man wanted for homicide after fatal shooting
The Kenosha Police Department is seeking a homicide suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Oct. 13.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
wlip.com
Investigation Continues Into Saturday Crash That Injured Three
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into a crash Saturday evening that injured three people-two severely. It happened just before 6:30 PM Saturday at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165. The Kenosha News reports that a 50 year old Waukegan man’s injuries were “non-survivable” but as...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Lake Geneva
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew spent Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Lake Geneva as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Stephanie Klett, CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva to get a preview of what to expect during our all-day coverage on CBS 58 on-air and online.
Waukesha woman wears Judge Dorow costume for Halloween
For Halloween, one Waukesha woman decided to dress up “like a super hero this year.” The mom of two dressed up as Judge Jennifer Dorow who presided over the Darrell Brooks trial.
