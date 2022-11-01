Read full article on original website
Related
Food Beast
The Origin of the Little Plastic Table in Pizza Boxes
Little plastic table-looking things found in pizza boxes are about as synonymous with delivery as crushed peppers and grated parmesan. They’re one of those things that seemingly work so well that they don’t require an explanation. But what is the real purpose of this miniature three-legged accessory?. Contrary...
Food Beast
New Espresso M&M'S Boast A Dark Chocolate Warmth
Now that the Halloween festivities have wrapped, we're gearing up for the holiday season. This year, we can expect some inviting chocolate entries to the confectionary aisle. M&M'S Espresso Dark Chocolate Candies boasts a smooth and rich espresso taste that features a creamy dark chocolate. Also joining the holiday line-up...
Comments / 0