Elle
Camille Charrière’s Mango Collection Is Inspired by Her Party Girl Era
Combine Parisian pragmatism with a Londoner’s “cool” factor and you’ll get Camille Charrière (a.k.a. Camille Over the Rainbow, a.k.a. Tasmania—more to come on that later). Once a fashion outsider working in finance, Charrière broke into the world of style and celebrities the old-fashioned way, or shall we say the new old-fashioned way: by starting a blog. With her impeccable taste and enviable style, she’s somehow managed to chart a path for herself that has landed her at the most exclusive parties, sitting front row at fashion shows, on mastheads (at ELLE UK!), and, most recently, as Mango’s latest collaborator.
Elle
Blackpink's Rosé Wears Saint Laurent Hooded Dress to LACMA Gala
LOONA Sings BLACKPINK, TWICE, and "Butterfly" in a Game of Song Association on ELLE LOONA Sings BLACKPINK, TWICE, and "Butterfly" in a Game of Song Association on ELLE. Blackpink's Rosé Park attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet on Saturday, wearing a stunning hooded dress by Saint Laurent. The gown was composed of a long black skirt with a cutout wrap around top that exposed her torso and shoulders. The black fabric looped up over her rose-gold hair, which was in one long braid over her shoulder.
Jessica Simpson Goes Sky-High in Versace Platform Booties with Graffiti’d Skinny Jeans
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — this time, at her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Friday night. While leaving the occasion in Calabasas, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a pair of blue DSquared2 skinny jeans covered in a black graffiti-like illustrated print. The grungy denim was paired with a low-cut white top and black leather-paneled blazer. Her ensemble was complete with a turquoise-beaded brown leather Western-style belt, black leather tote bag and...
This Angelina Jolie-Approved Brand Has a $10 Lip Balm That Shoppers Say Is the ‘Best’ for Fighting Off Chapped Lips This Winter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Along with breaking out the cashmere sweaters and thermal leggings, we’re getting all the most hydrating products we can find ready to go when the first winter breeze blows through our windows. While we love a good, picturesque winter wonderland, what we don’t love is the dry, chapped lips that never seem to go away. So ahead of this inevitably freezing winter, let’s grab the best lip balm we can find. And what’s better than a $10 lip balm from a...
Elle
My Policeman Is a Stunning Novel. How Does the Film Stack Up?
Spoilers for the My Policeman book and film below. If you first came to know of the 1950s-set romantic drama My Policeman as “that movie starring Harry Styles as a gay cop,” well, consider this article a safe space. As a matter of fact, the 2012 novel by British author Bethan Roberts—the film’s source material—owes most of its American readers to the pop star. Though it was met with quiet acclaim when first released in Britain, My Policeman flew so far under the radar that it wasn’t even published in the U.S. until last year.
Elle
Getting Ready For The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere With Letitia Wright
Fashion has played an integral part in Black Panther star Letitia Wright stepping into her womanhood. Few will understand the pressure of developing your personal style in the limelight, but the Guyana-born actor – who first caught the world's attention in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther back in 2018 – is relishing the opportunity to flex her sartorial muscles. ‘I’ve found a wonderful collaborator in Shiona [Turini]’, Wright says exclusively to ELLE UK of her stylist, hours before walking the red carpet in London for the much-anticipated European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last night.
Elle
Taylor Swift Shared Her Thoughts on Selena Gomez's My Mind and Me Doc in a Moving Way
Selena Gomez's longtime close friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film, which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years and life adjusting to her a bipolar disorder diagnosis, was released on Apple TV+, Swift posted about the project on her Instagram Story. Swift shared footage from a teaser and wrote, “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever. 🥹”
Elle
Kristina Blahnik On The Eternal Appeal Of Manolos
A designer as iconic as Manolo Blahnik needs no introduction, his bespectacled, ever-smiling face as recognisable as the veritable works of art that are his shoes. But while the Spanish designer has been the public face of the brand since its inception in 1970, it's his niece Kristina Blahnik who has helped bring Manolo Blahnik to ever greater heights since joining as CEO in 2013.
Elle
All About Raquelle Stevens, Selena Gomez’s Longtime Friend Featured in My Mind and Me
Selena Gomez My Mind and Me - Official Trailer (Apple TV) Selena Gomez My Mind and Me - Official Trailer (Apple TV) While Selena Gomez is the subject of her new documentary My Mind and Me, her longtime friend Raquelle Stevens frequently appears alongside her. She even details what Gomez's scariest mental health moment was like when Gomez suffered from an episode of psychosis in 2018.
Elle
Don't Worry Darling Will Finally Be Available to Stream on HBO Max
Don't Worry Darling trailer with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (WB) Don't Worry Darling trailer with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (WB) The Don't Worry Darling press tour took on a life of its own. It morphed and ballooned with each headline and meme, snowballing into a colossal Bingo card of celebrity news that included the relationship between director Olivia Wilde and leading man Harry Styles, speculation of tensions on set between the couple and star Florence Pugh, Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, and the revelation that many of KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel's scenes were cut. Along the way, it also gave us “Miss Flo,” perhaps the best video footage of an Aperol Spritz, and even something about a salad dressing recipe. But somewhere, in all of the chaos, is a movie.
Elle
Chanel Is Off to the Races in Miami
To stir up even more publicity for its cruise collection—and incite jealously among its legion of fashion fans—Chanel tapped Sofia and Roman Coppola to direct a short film promoting its stopover at the Faena Hotel in Miami. (The runway show first took place on the beach in Monte Carlo back in May.) Set to the soundtrack of “This Town” by The Go-Go’s, the vintage-tinged vignettes showcase the coastal city’s greatest hits, including Ocean Drive, Art Deco architecture, sprawling beaches, and, as a finishing touch, the house’s iconic CCs scrawled on the sand. The lyrics say it all: “This town is our town / It is so glamorous / Bet you’d live here if you could / And be one of us.”
Elle
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Take In Exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum
Angelina Jolie posted rare photos of herself and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt out together at the Brooklyn Musum, sharing a carousel of images on Instagram of their visit. The 17-year-old college student was with her mom to see the show Death to the Living: Long Live Trash, by the artist Duke Riley. The exhibition showcases marine pollution, a subject close to Jolie's heart.
