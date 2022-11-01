Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Alcohol-Related Deaths Jumped During COVID Pandemic: CDC
Nov. 4, 2022 – Alcohol deaths spiked during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths increasing 26% from 2019 to 2020, the CDC reported Friday. About 49,000 people died from alcohol-related reasons in 2020, rising from around 39,000 in the previous year....
WebMD
Find Top Doctors who treat LGBT Issues by State
© 2005 - 2022 WebMD LLC. All rights reserved. WebMD does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. See additional information.
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
WebMD
Cytoxan Solution, Reconstituted (Recon Soln) - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Cytoxan Solution, Reconstituted (Recon Soln) Cyclophosphamide is used to treat various types of cancer. It is a chemotherapy drug that works by slowing or stopping cell growth.Cyclophosphamide also works by decreasing your immune system's response to various diseases. It is used to treat a certain type of kidney disease in children after other treatments have not worked.
WebMD
Does Clopidogrel Interact with other Medications?
These medications are not usually taken together. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or pharmacist) for more in formation. ANTICOAGULANT;ANTIPLATELET;THROMBOLYTIC/ALIPOGENE TIPARVOVEC. STRONG CYP2C8 INHIBITORS/DASABUVIR. STRONG CYP2C8 INHIBITORS/PIOGLITAZONE (> 15 MG) ANTICOAGULANTS; ANTIPLATELETS/MIFEPRISTONE. Serious Interactions. These medications may interact and cause very harmful effects. Consult your healthcare professional (e.g., doctor or...
WebMD
Giving Birth May Permanently Alter a Mother’s Bones
Female primates who had been pregnant showed lower levels of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous in their bones, revealing for the first time new ways that females are changed by pregnancy and breastfeeding, according to a study published by PLOS One this week. “Our findings provide additional evidence of the profound...
WebMD
What to Know About “Text Neck”
Sprained ankles are common and well-known, but you should keep in mind that you can sprain any joint in your body. Your foot contains 33 joints and a number of ligaments that you can sprain, so a foot sprain may affect you if you do not take appropriate precautions. What...
WebMD
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
WebMD
Pfizer: New Booster Performs Better Against Omicron
Nov. 5, 2022 -- The new booster produced by Pfizer/BioNTech is more effective against the Omicron variants than the companies’ original vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech said in a news release. About a month after getting the new Pfizer booster as a fourth dose, people over 55 had four times the levels...
WebMD
Man With COVID Finally Tests Negative After 411 Days
Nov. 4, 2022 – A man in England who was infected with an early strain of COVID-19 was finally cleared 411 days after first testing positive, according to experts in the United Kingdom. The man was treated with a mixture of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, King's College London said in...
Comments / 0