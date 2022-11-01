Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
Are Rocketize Token (JATO) and MATIC The Best Additions Amid The Ongoing Bear Market?
The crypto market is currently sorrowing from the effects of the bear market. With the unceasing crypto winter, the cryptocurrency industry has been dealing with stress and difficulty. As the crypto winter survives yet another month, many traders wonder if this is the end of the crypto market. As the longest bear market, the crypto industry has had to face, many users are adrift, wondering what to do. As the most severe bear market in history, many traders are feeling the harsh effects of the crypto market most painfully.
zycrypto.com
Analysts predict Mushe NFT collection will sell out in 48 hours. Joining CryptoPunks and Axies as the best collectibles
When digital assets started plummeting after the market crash in May 2022, many critics predicted that cryptocurrencies and NFTs were bound to be doomed. However, digital assets have proven doomsday predictions wrong by showing remarkable resilience in the face of negativity. Interestingly, several new projects have come up to add...
zycrypto.com
Oryen holders snatch profits as ICO first phase ends. BNB, Tamadoge and IMPT holders joining in
Spotting which crypto projects have thrived during pre-sale and before their official launch can be a crucial indicator of the prospects of that token. At the same time, some pre-sales come and go without making an impact, but those that do provide huge upsides and the chance to join at discount prices before they head onto mainstream exchanges and officially launch.
zycrypto.com
LBank Labs Welcomes New Member Czhang To Its Investment Committee Team
LBank Labs, a crypto investment group, has just added Czhang to their investment committee. In light of LBank Labs’ track record of investment success, the company is eager to bring on new talent and expand its team. Czhang has worked in the investment sectors of technological innovation since 2017....
zycrypto.com
Utility-Rich Oryen (ORY) among Most Trending ICOs after +100% Gain, Will ORY outsell Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT.io (IMPT), and Big Eyes (BIG)?
Oryen (ORY) is a new cryptocurrency attracting users because of its robust utility. It is valuable for staking, trading, growing your passive yield, and being part of a community. Many crypto entrepreneurs are scrambling to get a hold of ORY tokens, especially after Oryen’s initial coin offering (ICO) became one of the most trending topics in various crypto discussion groups. After gaining more than 100% during its first presale phase, Oryen could outsell Tamadoge (TAMA), IMPT.io (IMPT), Big Eyes (BIG), and other similar projects. As such, it is quickly making its way to the list of top cryptos that investors need to buy this year.
zycrypto.com
Cardano Moves From ‘Ghost Chain’ to Industry Leader As NFT Volume Skyrockets Amid Bullish ADA Motion
Cardano’s NFT volumes rallied in contrast to the broader NFT downturn. The new spike in activity makes Cardano the third-largest NFT network behind Ethereum and Solana. The glowing figures are being overshadowed by a dwindling TVL that has left enthusiasts scratching their heads. Cardano has taken its place among...
zycrypto.com
Digital Asset Utility Platform Kinesis Money Debuts Virtual Crypto Card
The Kinesis Virtual Card was released by the digital asset utility platform Kinesis Money. It allows users to instantly convert their cryptocurrency holdings into local fiat currency and purchase online or in-store. To more than a billion people across 61 countries in Latin America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, and...
zycrypto.com
Get the Chance to Win $100k With Revolutionary Green Crypto Project IMPT
IMPT, a green crypto project bringing carbon offsets onto the blockchain, is offering users a chance to win $100,000 in IMPT crypto tokens. To enter, you need to join the IMPT presale that’s going on now. The IMPT presale has already raised more than $11 million for this new...
zycrypto.com
OnlyOrigin Crypto Collectibles Market Launches NFT Blind Box Function, Ushering in a New Era of NFT Purchases
The non-fungible token (NFT) market has drawn the same admiration and controversy among those interested in making money in the crypto-digital space. Arguably one of the most impressive products on this market is the NFT Mystery Box. As a decentralized NFT platform based on Web3.0, OnlyOrigin is in a leading...
zycrypto.com
AURIX: The First Ever Crypto Exchange To Offer Cashback, Is Helping Make Crypto Sector More Approachable to Novices
AURIX is a decentralized financial services ecosystem that operates on its own. It is the first exchange to provide cash rewards with every trade of up to 125%; more transactions result in more Cashback/Fees. Their primary goal is for crypto to be used like any other currency. To bring this goal to fruition, they strive to revolutionize the circulation, use, and investment of crypto assets. AURIX designed cutting-edge methods to make cryptocurrency transactions as simple as fiat currency. As a result, they’re aiming for more participation from newbies and a shift to more user-friendly financial crypto services.
TechCrunch
Fintecture wants to replace paper checks or manual transfers for B2B payments
“In the U.S., there are still a lot of paper checks. In Europe, it’s mostly transfers and manual reconciliation,” Fintecture co-founder and CEO Faysal Oudmine told me. But this underinvestment in the B2B market is weird as those transactions represent a much larger volume than B2C transactions. That’s because the average B2B transaction is much larger — we are talking about tens of thousands or sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars.
zycrypto.com
How Decentralized Finance is Helping DeFi Startups Raise Capital on the Orbeon Platform
DeFi, or decentralized finance, refers to using smart contracts and blockchain technology to raise and issue securities such as stocks or bonds, usually done by big institutions. With this development in finance, startups can now raise capital without going through traditional fundraising methods, such as venture capitalists (VCs). With recent...
zycrypto.com
Despite Founding Principles, SEC’s Gary Gensler Says Crypto Is Centralized
The head of the SEC views digital asset firms as centralized institutions against their founding decentralization principles. Gary Gensler wants cryptocurrencies to be grouped with stocks to give the SEC better control of the market. Privacy enthusiasts bemoan the frequent government interference in digital assets, warning firms not to lose...
ffnews.com
FYST Announces Launch of Pioneering Payments Consultancy for Cross-Border E-Commerce Businesses
FYST, a one-stop tech, payments and technology consultancy for e-commerce businesses, has announced its launch in Europe, empowering merchants with a unique mix of agile digital payments capabilities, banking, unrivalled personalised support, compliance and AML advisory services from its team of tech, payment and banking industry consultants. Designed to help...
zycrypto.com
Crypto Lending Dropped 80% In Q3, Genesis Trading Report Reveals
Genesis Trading, a leading global crypto brokerage firm reported an 80% plunge in its lending segment, taking the third consecutive beating in Q3 following the sharp decline in the digital asset market this year. According to a report published on Friday, the New York-based entity’s total active loans slumped to...
zycrypto.com
Chainlink Whales Hijack Market, Boost LINK Price and Transactions to Massive Highs
Whale investors have been spearheading a rally in the price of LINK, the native token of the blockchain oracle network Chainlink. According to data from Santiment, the LINK market saw its highest whale activity day in four months over the weekend as over 33 transactions exceeded a value of $1 million.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Deribit Disables Withdrawals After Hot Wallet Exploit Drained $28 Million In Crypto
Last night, Deribit, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, was the latest victim of a hack that ultimately drained the exchange of $28 million. The exchange has temporarily halted withdrawals in response to the attack while maintaining that user funds have not been affected. $28M Stolen From Deribit. Hackers have stolen...
Tech company announces rollout of new elder-care assistant robots
Tech company Labrador Systems announced on Wednesday it was beginning the rollout of its new assistive robots that will help senior citizens and others who need assistance in their daily life, a technology that could be transformative for elder care. The Labrador Retriever personal robot resembles a moving cart with top and bottom trays. The…
zycrypto.com
After Scalability, Interoperability is leading the Market: Snowfall Protocol, Aave, and Casper
Cryptocurrencies are gaining a lot of buzzes lately. Many cryptocurrencies are in the news, but the ones with the most potential are those that are addressing user concerns. The major crypto pain point for 2021-22 was scalability, and from what is happening, it seems that this has evolved to interoperability for 2022-23.
zycrypto.com
KENKA METAVERSE (KENKA) Listed On Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
On November 1 at 12:00 (UTC), MEXC Global will list KENKA METAVERSE, allowing users to trade the platform’s native token, KENKA, against the US dollar. Based on the popular mobile game KENKADO (which has over 3 million downloads), KENKA METAVERSE is a blockchain adaptation of the original game with new characters and a different world. To acquire “brothers,” the game’s term for gang members, honor, gold (tokens), and much more, players must train their characters and win battles.
Comments / 0