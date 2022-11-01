ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
disneyfoodblog.com

American Airlines Announces a CHANGE for First Class Seats

Flying is not exactly a walk in the park right now. A variety of things, including staffing shortages, severe weather, COVID-19, changing flight prices, and cuts in flight schedules, can make it more difficult to get the flight that fits your budget and your needs. And now one airline is making changes that could affect your flights in the future.
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Daily Mail

Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job

A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
COLORADO STATE

