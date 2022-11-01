Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
disneyfoodblog.com
American Airlines Announces a CHANGE for First Class Seats
Flying is not exactly a walk in the park right now. A variety of things, including staffing shortages, severe weather, COVID-19, changing flight prices, and cuts in flight schedules, can make it more difficult to get the flight that fits your budget and your needs. And now one airline is making changes that could affect your flights in the future.
A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry
If you've ever had the idea to outsmart airlines by purchasing multiple seats so you can have extra room on a flight, you may want to rethink your decision. An ex-flight attendant took to TikTok to share with her followers why that may not be as smart of an idea as you think, and her video already has over 1.5 million views.
Mark Zuckerberg's private jet made 28 trips in just 2 months, emitting 17 times more carbon than the average American does in a year, report says
The Meta CEO's private plane made 28 trips in less than two months, flight data shows. Those flights produced around 253 metric tons of carbon emissions, one analysis shows. The average American produces 14.7 metric tons of carbon per year, per the World Bank. In just two months, Facebook creator...
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
Flight fright: Family asks person to switch plane seats, he refuses — and big trouble ensues
A Reddit user recently described a flight back to the U.S. from Europe — and how a family asked him to change his seat so they could sit together. He declined — and the mom chewed him out, he said.
Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation
A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Plus-Size Woman Defends Not Buying 2 Seats on Airplane: 'Why Should I?'
"All people deserve to be comfortable while flying, not just fat people," Kayla Logan told Newsweek after her TikTok video criticizing seat space went viral.
The three big luggage mistakes you are making when you check in your suitcase
A TRAVELLER has revealed the three mistakes people make when checking in their suitcases that can result in bags getting lost. This summer chaos at airports, including staff shortages and strikes, saw luggage getting lost regularly. But there are ways holidaymakers can either avoid losing their stuff, or speed up...
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
A Flight Attendant Shared How Much Money They Make & TikTok Can't Get Over It
One flight attendant on TikTok spilled all the tea on how much money she earns from the job that allows her to jet around the world, and people can't seem to agree on if the pay is worth it. Daniella is a full-time flight attendant for Emirates Airlines but also...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'
Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 big mistakes I always see guests make.
Many travelers forget to adjust their clocks to new time zones, notify their bank that they're traveling abroad, and check the boat's event schedule.
Passenger accused of ‘seat stealing’ before boarding flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they were accused of stealing seats before boarding their flight. After checking in for their flight, the person found a row of empty seats here no-one was sitting, although with some luggage placed on the floor in front. Believing the seats to be available,...
CNBC
37-year-old millionaire reacts to couple who retired early with $2.2 million in Portugal: It's 'like cheating'
Dianne and Guillermo Rastelli retired in 2018 at ages 44 and 47, respectively, with $2.2 million. The pair decided to move abroad, first to Mexico, and then to Lisbon, Portugal, where they currently reside. They spend their days running a Youtube channel where they document their financial journey and ongoing...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
I've worked on cruises for over 7 years. Here are 7 things I'd never do on ships.
After working on cruise ships for seven years, there are some things I'd never do on board. I'd take advantage of the cruise line's digital app but would skip paying for a virtual balcony. I've found booking excursions independently isn't worth the cheaper price. After working on various cruise ships...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
msn.com
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
Comments / 0