ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

“This is why women’s tennis should never have the same prize money as men’s” Fans mock WTA Finals for poor attendance on opening night

By FS Desk
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 57

spankyouverymuch
5d ago

until they bring in as much money as the men's side....they have no right to complain. same goes for any sport. especially wnba and woman's soccer

Reply(24)
32
The Black Jedi
4d ago

Some Men's matches are poorly attended as well. I'm still on the fact that Women only play the best 2 out of 3, Men play the best 3 out 5 in nearly all major events. To me, THAT'S why their prize money should be more. I don't care what a Billie Jean King says.

Reply(1)
18
Kevin Blochlinger
5d ago

When they can put people in seats and pull the big corporations in as sponsors... yea give them equal pay. Until then, be happy your able to be paid at all for playing a game.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

"She's only 18, let her have some fun" - Davenport defends Gauff after shocking WTA Finals performances

It would not be untrue to describe Coco Gauff's WTA Finals performances as some of the worst matches she played all year long. The American athlete was supposed to perform admirably in front of her home fans in Fort Worth, but she completely fell short of expectations. She and Jessica Pegula both lost their opening doubles matches and both of their opening singles matches, greatly disappointing American spectators.
FORT WORTH, TX
BBC

WTA Tour Finals: Aryna Sabalenka & Maria Sakkari through to last four

Greece's Maria Sakkari remains unbeaten at the WTA Finals as she defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, a result which saw Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka join her in the last four. Sakkari won 6-2 6-3 in Texas and will face France's Caroline Garcia or Russian Daria Kasatkina in the semis. Sabalenka, who earlier...
TEXAS STATE
tennisuptodate.com

Auger-Aliassime wins 16th match in a row to advance to Paris Masters semi-finals

Auger-Aliassime continues to be a problem on the ATP Tour as he defeated Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 to move to the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime is playing for the 4th week in a row and the Canadian is not slowing down showing incredible tennis, by far the best he has ever played. Tiafoe has been really strong in recent weeks as well but he was no match in this one as Auger jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.
The Independent

Maria Sakkari eclipses Ons Jabeur in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Texas

Maria Sakkari continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals with a dominant straight-sets victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in Fort Worth, Texas.The Greek fifth seed took just 68 minutes to eclipse her second-seed opponent 6-2 6-3 in a near-flawless performance.In her on-court interview after the win, Sakkari said: “I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing.“I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court. I’m enjoying myself here.“There’s no secret behind how I’m playing, it was about time to start playing good again. I’m just very happy that it’s actually happening here.”The victory ensures Sakkari will avoid world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, and will instead face either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina.Swiatek will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the final four, after the seventh seed kept her tournament alive with a 6-3 7-5 win against Jessica Pegula. Read More Trump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – liveRussia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latest
FORT WORTH, TX
tennisuptodate.com

Dedication as De Minaur spotted in Shrewsbury supporting girlfriend Boulter at ITF tournament after Paris exit

Alex de Minaur replaced Paris with Shrewsbury after losing to Tiafoe to support girlfriend Katie Boulter at an ITF W100K event. Both Alex de Minaur and his girlfriend Katie Boulter were in action this week as he played in Paris while she played in her native United Kingdom. The Australian player lost to Tiafoe on Thursday in Paris and quickly made his way to the UK where he was spotted in the stands watching Boulter take on Konjuh.
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Tiafoe shares heartwarming moment with ball boy despite being on verge of defeat

Frances Tiafoe quite literally grew up on tennis courts and in a tennis facility with his background story quite known to most fans. That experience shaped his outlook on life and Tiafoe never lost the inner child inside him which is quite evident by the way he approaches and plays tennis. He's also remained quite humble during his breakout this year still finding time for his fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy