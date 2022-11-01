“This is why women’s tennis should never have the same prize money as men’s” Fans mock WTA Finals for poor attendance on opening night

Read full article on original website
spankyouverymuch
5d ago
until they bring in as much money as the men's side....they have no right to complain. same goes for any sport. especially wnba and woman's soccer
Reply(24)
32
The Black Jedi
4d ago
Some Men's matches are poorly attended as well. I'm still on the fact that Women only play the best 2 out of 3, Men play the best 3 out 5 in nearly all major events. To me, THAT'S why their prize money should be more. I don't care what a Billie Jean King says.
Reply(1)
18
Kevin Blochlinger
5d ago
When they can put people in seats and pull the big corporations in as sponsors... yea give them equal pay. Until then, be happy your able to be paid at all for playing a game.
Reply(1)
11
