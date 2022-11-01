ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“I had to go through the rigors of being a freshman carrying the net bags” CJ McCollum admits playing college basketball ALTERED his NBA career for the better

By Abhivyakt Sharma
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

Vanderbilt basketball vs Memphis: Scouting report and score prediction

The season-opening matchup between Vanderbilt basketball and Memphis will pit two high-profile former NBA players as coaches. The Commodores are guided by Jerry Stackhouse and the Tigers are led by Penny Hardaway. The game on Monday (7 p.m., SEC Network+) at Memorial Gymnasium will serve as a vital piece of the resume for whichever team comes away with the victory. ...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy