“That was last time I ate solid food”- The Dynamite Kid nearly ended the WWE Hall of Famer’s career in 1986

Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
tjrwrestling.net
Matt Cardona Names GCW The Third Biggest Wrestling Promotion In USA
If you ask Matt Cardona who is the biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, he’ll tell you it’s GCW. Throughout his career, Matt Cardona has worked in multiple promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling. However, when it comes to being the third biggest promotion behind WWE and AEW, Cardona believes that label belongs to Game Changer Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Gives First Look At His Ring Gear Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul became one of the highlights of WWE television ever since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. The Maverick continued to get a lot of praise after that match as well. Paul is preparing for his match against Roman Reigns, and he decided to show off his ring gear ahead of his big Crown Jewel event.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Comments On Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer
At "NXT" Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee climbed his way back to the top, figuratively and literally, when he defeated four other men to win the vacant "NXT" North American Championship in a ladder match. This is Lee's biggest singles championship victory in his career, previously winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships alongside Nash Carter, who was released earlier this year. Following the match, Lee and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, shared a moment where they were visibly emotional following Lee's moment. Lee commented on his relationship with Michaels.
wrestlinginc.com
Brutus Beefcake Weighs In On The Acclaimed's Scissoring Craze
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens make up The Acclaimed, and represent AEW as their current World Tag Team Champions. And in recent weeks, "Scissor me, Daddy Ass," has taken on a life of its own alongside their buddy Billy Gunn. So much so that even Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake is weighing in. On the latest episode of "Good Karma Wrestling," the WWE Hall of Famer had something to say on the craze that's been sweeping through AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reacts To Never Becoming A WWE Champion
During a recent appearance on the “DDP Snake Pit” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan commented on never becoming a champion in WWE, being able to compete in the main event at Madison Square Garden with Andre the Giant, and more. You can check...
wrestlinginc.com
Xia Brookside Comments On Four-Year WWE Run And Release
Xia Brookside was one of many "NXT UK" talents who found themselves on the short end of the stick and getting released from WWE following the brand's shuttering. The United Kingdom native wrestled her first match in WWE in August 2018, taking part in the Mae Young Classic, and competed in 37 matches for the company after that, picking up major wins over Amale and Nina Samuels. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Brookside reflected on her WWE run and her release from the company.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
tjrwrestling.net
Wade Barrett Recalls “Stupid” WWE Backstage Rule
Wade Barrett has reflected on his early run on the WWE main roster and one “stupid” rule imposed on him and his Nexus group. Nexus was the group made up of the rookies on the first season of NXT – when it was still a reality-based show. The group burst onto Raw, taking WWE Superstars apart as well as the ringside area, referees, and ring announcers as they took over the show.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Owens Names The Most Painful WWE Opponent He’s Wrestled
Nearing one decade signed to WWE, Kevin Owens has wrestled just about everyone there is, from Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho to Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. According to Owens himself, though, there has been no tougher challenge for him than facing Bobby Lashley. First colliding on the April 16,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Looking To Sign Independent Wrestlers Once Again
WWE continues to incorporate elements from the old NXT into the new version of the developmental brand. Last year, WWE made changes to the production and look of NXT. They are also replacing smaller and older wrestlers with taller and younger athletes. This was part of the NXT 2.0 rebranding...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Retired From In-Ring Competition?
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and unfortunately for Tyler Breeze he ended up getting cut in 2021. Breeze has yet to return to the ring since his release in 2021 and it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to return at this point in time.
wrestlingworld.co
Sami Zayn Is Not Expected to Be Part of WWE Crown Jewel
The Usos and Roman Reigns will be defending their Championships at WWE Crown Jewel, but it appears that The Honorary Uce will not be there to back them up. Sami Zayn is of Syrian descent and his home country has had several issues with Saudi Arabia in recent years which has led to Zayn opting against making the trip.
wrestlinginc.com
The Fastest Tag Team Match In WWE History Featured A Chris Jericho And Jerry Lawler Duo
When the concept of record-breaking tag teams comes to mind, the duo of Jerry "The King" Lawler and Chris Jericho might not be the first team that most fans think of. However, the two hold one very important distinction together –- they're the winners of the shortest match in WWE history.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer On Hulk Hogan’s Injury Prior to WrestleMania 9
Once upon a time, the legendary Hulk Hogan had a black eye, and he had it at WrestleMania 9. Recently, WWE legend Brutus Beefcake revealed the story behind the injury. After taking out Yokozuna, Hulk Hogan would close things out for the WrestleMania by taking home the WWE Championship. With the “wrestling purist” fan base, the bout is infamous for angering them, who were previously zoned in on Yokokuza taking the belt away from Bret Hart just moments prior.
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Arrives on AEW Dynamite, Attacks Darby Allin
Jeff Jarrett made his surprise AEW debut on this week's AEW Dynamite, immediately aligning himself with Jay Lethal and his group of associates. Lethal teased ahead of this week's match with Darby Allin that he had a friend who knew all of Allin's weaknesses, and a man wearing Sting's coat and fake eventually cost Allin the match. The masked figure was revealed as Cole Karter, but just as Lethal and co. were beginning their four-on-one beatdown Sting's music hit. The heels left the ring, but instead of "The Icon" Jarrett suddenly appeared and whacked Allin over the head with a guitar.
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reflects On Being Part Of A 'Lost' Women's Era
Madusa, formerly known as Alundra Blayze in WWE, has revealed why she considered her generation of women's wrestling to be the "lost era." While many have praised Madusa's work during the height of her career in the '90s, some believe she was dealt a bad hand given the lack of female talent on the WWE and WCW rosters. In her "Paving the Way" video podcast on her YouuTube channel, Madusa discussed performing under less than ideal circumstances.
Comments / 0