No Intimidation Here: Bell County, Texas Watching For Any Voter Harassment
It's voting time all over the nation, and many have seen the political ads. We've all made our decisions and it's time to head to the polls to make our choices. It's also important to be polite at polls, which sometimes could be difficult due to multiple reasons. However, it's...
See This Home While Driving In Harker Heights, Texas? Slow Down!
At the end of a long day after work, we all look forward to going home and relaxing. After all, going home sometimes is the best thing after a work day, long or short. It's the thought of not having to deal with the silliness of the world sometimes isn't it?
Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?
Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob
(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
Two Arrested, Child Protective Services Called in Temple, Texas
Individuals in Temple who were pulled over now face charges after a search of the vehicle revealed items that placed other members in the car in danger. KWKT reports that 2 individuals, Michael Leigh Titus, Jr. and Suzette Louise Bilbrey were pulled over on Saturday. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over when they had reportedly failed to stop at a designated point located at an intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.
Did You Know Killeen, Texas Has A Sister City In South Korea?
Did you know Killeen, Texas has a sister city across the globe in Korea?. Killeen Sister Cities, Inc (KSCI) was formed in 1983, under the guided umbrella of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. After three years of establishing the organizations nonprofit status, bylaws and affiliation with another country, Killeen, Texas and Osan, Korea became sisters in 1996.
New List Says State’s Best Pizza in Houston, Texas: What About Killeen?
Pizza is one of my favorite foods, so when I see a list about the best pie in the country, it gets my my attention. Dining website Gayot has ranked 2022's best pizza restaurants in the nation, and a Houston, Texas spot made the list. It was the only location in the Lone Star State that made the ranking.
Army Offering $50k Reward for Information in Fort Hood, Texas Soldier’s Death
Fort Hood, Texas soldier PVT Gregory Morales went missing three years ago, and his family is still seeking answers about his disappearance and death. The US Army CID (Criminal Investigation Division) has now doubled the reward to $50,000 for any information given related to Morales' case. Here's What We Know.
Texas’ Bake on French Toast – How To Do It Right
Love me some French toast. It’s a fall fave. Heck, it's an all-year-round favorite in the Lewis household. Whenever we go out for breakfast here in Killeen, Texas, we always look for places that's serving up the best French toast. I also love to serve this fluffy breakfast classic during the holidays. It goes over so well with guests too if we have folks over. I've been told since moving to Texas though, I haven't been doing it right.
After Months of Prep, Haunted Driveway Back in Copperas Cove, Texas
They call themselves the 'Boo Crew', and the product of all their hard work is only available on Halloween night. This year will also be their last for the display, so the Boo Crew wants to go out with a bang. The creative director of the ‘haunted driveway’ in Copperas...
Hooray! Harker Heights, Texas 4th Annual Harvest Festival Was A Success
(Harker Heights, Texas): If you missed out on this year's Harvest Fest at the E-Center, you truly missed a party that could’ve really gone on forever and a day. NO ONE PARTIES LIKE CENTRAL TEXAS BECAUSE TEXAS PARTIES DON'T STOP!. Carolyn Brown, the owner of the Event Center (AKA...
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting
The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?
Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas
The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
