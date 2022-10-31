ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Did You See This Fatal Crash in Temple, Texas?

Police are looking for anyone who has information about a fatal crash in Temple, Texas that resulted in the death of a 68-year-old man Wednesday morning. The Temple Police Department responded to the scene of an accident around 8:25 am November 2nd at the 3200 block of East Avenue H after a Ford Flex SUV traveling westbound swerved into the path of a truck heading eastbound and collided with it.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name

The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Yummy! Meet Killeen, Texas ‘Turkey Leg Man’ Mike Rob

(Killeen, Texas) I feel like it was only right it’s coming so close to the Thanksgiving holiday that I introduced all of Central Texas to Mike Rob, AKA 'The Turkey Leg Man'. The owner of the Neighborhood Flavor, Mike Rob came on the scene with his succulent and very unique turkey legs. Now I know what you’re thinking - a turkey leg is just a turkey leg, right? I get them at the RenFest or carnival all the time.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Two Arrested, Child Protective Services Called in Temple, Texas

Individuals in Temple who were pulled over now face charges after a search of the vehicle revealed items that placed other members in the car in danger. KWKT reports that 2 individuals, Michael Leigh Titus, Jr. and Suzette Louise Bilbrey were pulled over on Saturday. Law enforcement pulled their vehicle over when they had reportedly failed to stop at a designated point located at an intersection of South 19th Street and West Avenue R.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Did You Know Killeen, Texas Has A Sister City In South Korea?

Did you know Killeen, Texas has a sister city across the globe in Korea?. Killeen Sister Cities, Inc (KSCI) was formed in 1983, under the guided umbrella of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. After three years of establishing the organizations nonprofit status, bylaws and affiliation with another country, Killeen, Texas and Osan, Korea became sisters in 1996.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Texas’ Bake on French Toast – How To Do It Right

Love me some French toast. It’s a fall fave. Heck, it's an all-year-round favorite in the Lewis household. Whenever we go out for breakfast here in Killeen, Texas, we always look for places that's serving up the best French toast. I also love to serve this fluffy breakfast classic during the holidays. It goes over so well with guests too if we have folks over. I've been told since moving to Texas though, I haven't been doing it right.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Investigation Underway in Killeen, Texas Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting

The Texas Rangers have initiated an investigation after a unidentified individual, at the time of writing, was chased by police in Killeen, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX have the story. Around the time of 2:37 PM on Sunday October 30th, Killeen Police were alerted to carjacking incident at the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble stated in a news conference that the call stated a white car had been robbed at gun point.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Should You Be Worried About ‘Rainbow’ Fentanyl in Temple, Texas?

Brightly colored 'rainbow' fentanyl pills that look like candy have some parents in Temple, Texas and the surrounding area worried this Halloween. While the Temple Police Department told KWTX they have not found drugs resembling 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Central Texas, that doesn't mean parents don't need to be on alert during and around the holiday. Temple Police Department Officer Martina Malone says, “If it looks like it’s been open, just throw it out. There’s no sense in harming yourself or your children.” You should also avoid any treat that isn't in a traditional candy wrapper.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

2023 CMT Music Awards Moving to Austin, Texas

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will take the country music awards show somewhere new. After many years in Nashville, the broadcast will air live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. In addition to the venue change, a date, host and performer were also announced on Wednesday night (Nov. 2)....
AUSTIN, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy