ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“I questioned if I even wanted to play basketball again” Dwight Howard was disheartened after being SNUBBED from the NBA 75th Anniversary team

By Abhivyakt Sharma
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 12

Related
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Heat Nation

​​Caron Butler says he left his ankle monitor at home to play in AAU tournament that helped jump-start his career

Former Miami Heat wing Caron Butler revealed a crazy story about how his basketball career took off when he was still playing in AAU tournaments. Butler explained on the “All The Smoke” podcast that he actually wasn’t supposed to play in a tournament that allowed his basketball journey to take off because he was on probation and not allowed to be out of the state.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Controversial recently retired WR defends Kyrie Irving

Cole Beasley, has made his opinion regarding the ongoing Kyrie Irving controversy, which led to a suspension, known. Beasley, who briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 before suddenly retiring, does not support the decision made by the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after the Nets announced that Irving would...
BROOKLYN, NY
All Hornets

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement.  The Hornets are  playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CNBC

This 26-year-old college dropout's clothing company brings in $27,000 a month—and NBA players wear his designs

Before his streetwear brand BrownMill took off, Justis Pitt-Goodson designed, sewed and sold his own bow ties to his middle school peers. In high school, Pitt-Goodson and two friends built the idea for the streetwear brand. He dropped out of college after two years to pursue his business full-time. About half a decade later, he's the co-founder, creative director and CEO of the Newark, New Jersey-based BrownMill.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy