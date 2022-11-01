Our final verdict on the huge PS5 release God of War Ragnarok, FIFA 23, Gotham Knights and Logitech’s G502 X Plus gaming mouse. Trying to follow up from what is widely regarded as one of the best games of the last generation was never going to be an easy task, but such is the expectation behind God of War Ragnarok. Perhaps that was an unreasonable ask, but it’s to this sequel’s credit that it does so effortlessly, picking up the baton from the 2018 reboot and then absolutely sprinting with it.

