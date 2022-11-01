ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Pines, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

David Heitz

Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers

(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider changing pay classifications for several departments this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield City Council approves property tax refund pilot program

Broomfield City Council approved Tuesday a new pilot program that will provide partial property tax rebates to residents ages 65 and older, people with disabilities and eligible veterans. The Broomfield Partial Property Tax Refund Pilot Program, which is set to run in the 2023 and 2024 tax years, will provide...
BROOMFIELD, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora council members consider asking for a raise in 2023

AURORA | Aurora’s City Council could ask voters for a pay raise next year under a proposal that would treat membership as a full-time responsibility and, hopefully, proponents say, make the job more accessible to working-class residents. Salaries for council members, the mayor and the mayor pro tem are...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were completed because the developer now requests The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Suzie Glassman

DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince voters

From left, Ben D'Ardenne, Stacy Rader, Mike Peterson, and Erin KanePhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) On a bright, cool Sunday morning, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson and superintendent Erin Kane, along with Sagewood Middle School principal Ben D'Ardenne, DCSD communications officer Stacy Rader, and DCSD's director of parent, community, and civic engagement Alison Rausch gather in a parking lot to map out the houses they'll hit with campaign flyers in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Magnolia Road opens first cannabis dispensary in Broomfield

Broomfield’s first cannabis dispensary opened this week for business on W. Midway Boulevard by Highway 287. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta called the opening of Magnolia Road a “momentous occasion.”. In 2012, 56% of Broomfield voters approved Proposition 64, Castriotta noted. “It was the City Council that prevented them from...
BROOMFIELD, CO
milehighcre.com

Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group Signs Long-Term Lease

According to Cushman & Wakefield, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (“CSOG”) has signed a long-term lease extension for 74,063 square feet of medical office space in Colorado Springs. CSOG occupies multiple suites at 4110 Briargate Parkway (“Briargate MOB”), a medical office building located on Memorial Hospital North campus.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Newly Renovated Quality Inn & Suites Opens in Castle Rock

NavPoint Real Estate Group recently announced the completion of renovations at 200 Wolfensberger Road, a 31,414-square-foot, 70-room hotel at Wolfensberger and I-25. The property is now branded as a Quality Inn & Suites — a nationally-recognized franchise that is part of the Choice Hotels chain. Renovations at this property...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Federal Reserve just approved its 6th federal interest rate hike this year. The interest rate target range is now at 4 percent, the highest level since 2008. Currently, Colorado Springs home buyers are feeling the impact with purchasing rates. But area realtor, Taylor Cardines says now there is less competition, providing  buyers more options The post What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

