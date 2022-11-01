Read full article on original website
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”David HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock may condemn land for new interchangeMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Arapahoe Sheriff beats the odds to recover stolen catalytic convertersHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
Three fun events in Denver this weekendInna DDenver, CO
Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers
(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider changing pay classifications for several departments this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield City Council approves property tax refund pilot program
Broomfield City Council approved Tuesday a new pilot program that will provide partial property tax rebates to residents ages 65 and older, people with disabilities and eligible veterans. The Broomfield Partial Property Tax Refund Pilot Program, which is set to run in the 2023 and 2024 tax years, will provide...
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora council members consider asking for a raise in 2023
AURORA | Aurora’s City Council could ask voters for a pay raise next year under a proposal that would treat membership as a full-time responsibility and, hopefully, proponents say, make the job more accessible to working-class residents. Salaries for council members, the mayor and the mayor pro tem are...
Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some Black Forest residents are speaking out against the planned expansion of Flying Horse North, a residential community between Colorado Springs and Monument. KRDO The project's developer already had approval to build more than 200 homes in the community, but only 80 were completed because the developer now requests The post Proposed development in Black Forest neighborhood would increase home density tenfold, build 200-unit hotel appeared first on KRDO.
Longmont's new library head faces questions about the facility
A new director of the Longmont Public Library is coming on board as the city weighs efforts to expand the facility and maybe create a local library district. The city today announced the hiring of Jon Solomon as the new library director. The previous director, Nancy Kerr, left earlier this year for a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisc.
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
coloradosun.com
Oil and gas drilling plan OK’d for 55 square miles in Aurora, including area where 12,500 homes are planned
A sprawling plan to develop a total of 151 oil and gas wells on 20 sites in the still rural, but quickly developing northeastern edge of the City of Aurora was approved Wednesday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Crestone Peak Resources’ Box Elder Comprehensive Area Plan encompasses...
DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince voters
From left, Ben D'Ardenne, Stacy Rader, Mike Peterson, and Erin KanePhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) On a bright, cool Sunday morning, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson and superintendent Erin Kane, along with Sagewood Middle School principal Ben D'Ardenne, DCSD communications officer Stacy Rader, and DCSD's director of parent, community, and civic engagement Alison Rausch gather in a parking lot to map out the houses they'll hit with campaign flyers in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood.
3 News Now
Record number of students enrolling to go into funeral service industry
LITTLETON, Colo. — It's estimated that in the next five years, more than 60% of funeral home owners across the country will retire and leave the industry. The good news: there are more students than ever across the country studying to step into their roles. Faith Haug is teaching...
newscenter1.tv
These nine Eastern Colorado counties are going to see federal funding for high-speed internet
COLORADO – An internet provider for consumers in nine Eastern Colorado counties is set to receive millions from a federal grant to establish a fiber-optic network to improve high-speed internet service. The Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. will get an $18.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for...
Westminster cutting ties with vendor after some WestyFest workers remain unpaid
They made WestyFest in Westminster a success two weekends ago, but some workers hired by a vendor say they still haven't been paid.
Lakewood homeowner's Xcel bill increases 1,500% after smart meters installed
More Xcel customers are reaching out to Contact Denver7 concerned about skyrocketing bills after their Smart Meters were installed. One Lakewood homeowner said his case is unique.
broomfieldleader.com
Magnolia Road opens first cannabis dispensary in Broomfield
Broomfield’s first cannabis dispensary opened this week for business on W. Midway Boulevard by Highway 287. Mayor Guyleen Castriotta called the opening of Magnolia Road a “momentous occasion.”. In 2012, 56% of Broomfield voters approved Proposition 64, Castriotta noted. “It was the City Council that prevented them from...
milehighcre.com
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group Signs Long-Term Lease
According to Cushman & Wakefield, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (“CSOG”) has signed a long-term lease extension for 74,063 square feet of medical office space in Colorado Springs. CSOG occupies multiple suites at 4110 Briargate Parkway (“Briargate MOB”), a medical office building located on Memorial Hospital North campus.
milehighcre.com
Newly Renovated Quality Inn & Suites Opens in Castle Rock
NavPoint Real Estate Group recently announced the completion of renovations at 200 Wolfensberger Road, a 31,414-square-foot, 70-room hotel at Wolfensberger and I-25. The property is now branded as a Quality Inn & Suites — a nationally-recognized franchise that is part of the Choice Hotels chain. Renovations at this property...
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview
(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.
What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Federal Reserve just approved its 6th federal interest rate hike this year. The interest rate target range is now at 4 percent, the highest level since 2008. Currently, Colorado Springs home buyers are feeling the impact with purchasing rates. But area realtor, Taylor Cardines says now there is less competition, providing buyers more options The post What buyers and sellers can expect with rising interest rates in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
