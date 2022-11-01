Phase IV of Goodwin University trail plan brings residents closer to the beauty of the Connecticut River

Read full article on original website
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
milfordmirror.com
Guilford Lobster Pound has 'one of the best' lobster rolls on the East Coast, Forbes says
Guilford Lobster Pound has one of the East Coast's best lobster rolls, a Forbes writer declared in a recent roundup. Author Elizabeth Brownfield chose the shoreline spot as home to one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Northeast. Guilford Lobster Pound was the only pick from Connecticut, with the other honorees hailing from Maine, Cape Cod, Narrangansett, R.I.; Long Island and New York City.
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
sheltonherald.com
Rhode Island man killed by Amtrak train at Connecticut border
WESTERLY, R.I. — A man was killed by a train in Rhode Island near the Connecticut border Sunday morning, causing hours-long delays for passengers between New London and Providence, officials said. The Amtrak train was traveling from Boston to Washington around 11:05 a.m. Sunday when it struck a man...
Off-duty New Haven firefighter killed in crash on I-91 North
The New Haven Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Actor, former New Haven mayor sit down with News 8
(WTNH) — A milestone is coming up for a valued member of the New Haven community. She’s celebrating 50 years of service to the Greater New Haven community in the Elm City, where you’ll find a rich history in education, the arts, and health and human services. News 8 sat down with former New Haven […]
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side
2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
22-Year-Old Woman Dies In Torrington Rollover Crash
A 22-year-old Connecticut woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 8. The crash happened in Torrington, located in Litchfield County, at about 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Connecticut State Police reported. A 1999 New Volkswagen Beetle GLS was northbound on Route 8 near Exit 46 and was negotiating...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Road Rage Leads To Possible Shot Fired
2022-11-02@6:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic–A person traveling on I-95 southbound has stopped at exit 28 reporting to police that a road rage incident may have led to a shot being fired at them by a blue SUV. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Hartford police look to identify suspect in August homicide
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August. See the photo of the suspect below: The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. […]
New Haven Man Who Stepped Out Of Car After Crash Struck, Killed By SUV On I-91
Connecticut State Police are seeking witnesses to a five-car crash that killed a 27-year-old Connecticut man who was struck on I-91 after getting out of his Honda Accord when it became disabled. The crash occurred in New Haven around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 northbound on I-91. According to state...
