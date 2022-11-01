Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
Wednesday was a big day for the popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B with three new stores opening across the state- in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano. Eager H-E-B fans lined the entrance to be among the first to enter the new stores.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
State activates emergency resources and personnel ahead of possible severe weather
Texas emergency resources and personnel are on standby today in case of widespread severe weather predicted for Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of the state.
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day
As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. VIGIL, ALEXIS ALNANIS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: FORT WORTH TX; AGE: 27; ADDRESS: GRAND PRAIRIE...
ahstigerlife.com
Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike
“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Dallas Gas Station Clerks Come to Blows With Shoplifter, Immediately Regret It
This is what not to do if you happen to be a clerk at a convenience store and you catch someone shoplifting. Don’t get me wrong, I totally understand getting pissed off when someone steals from you. But, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Just call the cops and let them do their thing.
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday
The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
Arlington, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Burleson High School football team will have a game with Seguin High School - Arlington on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall Storm
Several homes throughout the DFW area were damaged during Friday's major storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Multiple homes across North Texas were damaged as a major fall storm made its way through the area, bringing with it heavy rain, hail and tornadoes. Storms were forecasted to be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that they warned of all forms of severe weather as conditions for storm development coming ahead of a cold front.
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
Live Radar: Tornado Watch in effect for most of North Texas through 8 p.m.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of North Texas until 8 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service allowed Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties in the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area to expire at 5:15 p.m.
Video: Plano home burglar leaves immediately after realizing he's being recorded
A man is now jailed in Collin County after starring in a widely viewed video tweeted by Plano police. Plano PD circulated a home security video showing a man breaking into a home
107-3 KISS-FM
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073kissfmtexas.com/
Comments / 1