FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Murder Mystery Dinner Brings Intrigue to St. Charles
Tompkins Riverside will present the interactive event on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25. Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul …. Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty...
feastmagazine.com
Franklin Killian brings the theater of a well-crafted drink to St. Louis with Boba B!tch
Franklin Killian has lived many lives. His childhood in Cedar Hill, Missouri, gave way to living overseas and on both coasts, eventually landing him in Los Angeles for a decade as an actor and screenwriter. He’s back, with his wife Kim and a 15-month-old son in tow, with another baby on the way. He felt the pull to return to the St. Louis area because of his family, and his changing relationship with the film industry. “There’s so much more to me than writing films, and that was taking up so much time; I was putting all of myself into it. There’s so many things I wanted to experience that had nothing to do with writing or sitting in front of a camera acting,” he says.
feastmagazine.com
A perfectly food-centric St. Louis fall date
We're fall-ing for St. Louis in autumn, so we've curated a date tailor-made for enjoying the changing colors in nature – and eating some of the best burgers and ice cream you'll find in the city. Whether you're going on a date with your partner, your friend or if you're just in the mood to treat yourself, this one's for you.
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
feastmagazine.com
Two notable food-centric documentaries will show at the 31st Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival
Food and film will always be intertwined. In its 31st year, the St. Louis International Film Festival has a long history of highlighting the best in both narrative films and documentaries centered around food traditions, chefs and food culture. This year is no different: 2022’s festival will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 13 and offer 256 films, including more than 100 documentary and narrative features and 21 short film programs from a wide array of storytellers from 42 countries.
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, November 3 to November 5
SLIFF, Schlafly's Full Moon Festival, Laumeier After Dark and more
feastmagazine.com
Sando Shack now open in Tower Grove South, serving Japanese-inspired sandwiches, snacks and more
Japanese-style sandwiches have arrived in South City. Sando Shack opened the doors to its first brick-and-mortar storefront on Nov. 1 in Tower Grove South, cooking up Japanese sandos, sides and more. The restaurant is the next iteration of the brand, previously established with a food truck that rolled out last year.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Enjoy all that autumn festival season has to offer in St. Louis, from Eckert's Hard-Pressed Cider Fest to the Fall Fire Festival in University City to Schlafly's Full Moon Festival. Saturday. "Eckert's Farm announces its inaugural Hard-Pressed Cider Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6. The festival will...
advantagenews.com
Owl’s Club Fall Festival is Saturday
The Owls Club in Alton is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday. It’s open to the public, and the music will be provided by the OWLZ band. It is described as not only a fundraiser, but a fun-raiser. Mark Birmingham, a retired member of the Owl’s Club tells...
laduenews.com
5 arts events happening in the St. Louis area this weekend
From music and dance to a Dia de los Muertos visual art display, discover artistic events taking place around the metro area. The arts scene is thriving in the St. Louis area. Celebrate the arts by spending your weekend enjoying some of the most colorful, creative and daring events in the city, featuring music, dance, culture and more. Below are a few options happening Friday through Sunday.
KMOV
Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes
(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
feastmagazine.com
Salve Osteria and The Gin Room announce brunch and cereal-themed cocktail pop-up
Get ready for a nostalgia hit: The Gin Room and Salve Osteria will host a brunch sandwich pop-up with breakfast cereal-themed cocktail pairings on Sunday, Nov. 13. The pop-up is a passion project by chefs Pat Skiersch, Matt Wynn and the Salve kitchen team. Menu options include housemade roast beef;...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Review: Clara B’s Kitchen Table Is a Stunning Homage to Scratch Cooking
Chef-owner Jodie Ferguson's restaurant lights up downtown Belleville
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: October 2022
The month of October saw several new spots popping up around town
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
KSDK
Unique opportunity possible for the St. Louis area Tuesday during total lunar eclipse
ST. LOUIS — We are keeping a close eye on the skies over the next few days ahead of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday morning. A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow. This will be visible to us in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday as the moon sets.
photonews247.com
CITYPARK Stadium St. Louis Should Be Renamed PRIVLEGE PARK
CIT𝗬𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 Soccer Stadium in St. Louis has 22,500 seats which sits on a 30+ acre complex with three training fields and four art commissions. The St. Louis CITY SC’s stadium was renamed CITYPARK which has a nice and simple ring to it. Park sounds more free and inviting then STADIUM. But if if you are homeless and on the property, you will probably go to jail since this place is exclusively created for the privileged. So PRIVLEGE PARK would be a more suitable name actually.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
