HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO