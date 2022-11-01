Read full article on original website
After Madigan’s not guilty plea, Republicans warn more corruption charges could be ahead
(The Center Square) – After a not guilty plea from the former Illinois House speaker to an additional corruption charge, minority Republicans are warning more corruption cases could be ahead. Through an attorney Tuesday, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty in federal court to corruptly arranging...
Threats of violence, controversial ads mark final days of Illinois’ gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) – Things are heating up in Illinois’ gubernatorial race just days before the Nov. 8 election. Late last month, a man left a threatening voicemail for Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, saying he would mutilate and kill Bailey and his family. Scott Lennox is charged with felony counts of threatening a public official and harassment.
Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
Illinois quick hits: Arraignment Tuesday in Madigan corruption case; no students injured in school bus crash
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will be arraigned Tuesday on charges he coerced bribes from AT&T’s former Illinois Bell subsidiary to pass favorable legislation in Springfield. Madigan’s second arraignment comes seven months after he was indicted by federal authorities on 22 counts of corruption in connection with the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal. AT&T has promised to pay $23 million in fines and cooperate with authorities to assist in Madigan’s prosecution.
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
Gun rights groups expect to make ground in Illinois
With some on the campaign trail saying there needs to be more gun control, a gun rights group sees legal victories in the future. Candidates like incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker have been on the campaign trail saying the state must pass stricter gun control following several mass shooting events.
Nevada ACLU requests investigation into alleged partisan hand-count
RENO, Nev. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state Wednesday to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close.
Illinois candidates continue push for more votes ahead of next weeks' election
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats and Republicans continue their push for more votes ahead of the election. The Illinois general election is just under a week away and candidates for office in Illinois are holding rallies for their supporters. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke at the Illinois...
Op-Ed: Weisenstein: Good luck finding price tag on Amendment 1
When was the last time an Illinois politician told you how much something was going to cost before the fact?. No one said what it would cost when Mike Madigan and other drafters of the 1970 Illinois Constitution bowed to government-union pressure and put in a clause guaranteeing public pensions could never be changed. Fifty-two years later, we now know the cost: $313 billion, or about $64,000 per Illinois household.
Maryland board approves $2.57M payout from court settlements
(The Center Square) – The three-person Board of Public Works has approved payouts of more than $2.57 million to two Maryland residents cleared of wrongdoing in a pair of disparate cases in court settlements. At its most recent meeting Oct. 26, the board – which includes a trio of...
Illinois quick hits: Crimo's attorney requests more time; police investigating Halloween treats; Decatur to get hybrid busses
Lawyers for the man accused of killing seven people at the Highland Park Independence Day parade asked a judge Tuesday for more time to review the large amount of evidence presented to them. Robert Crimo’s lawyers said they have received 2,500 pages of evidence from prosecutors and expect to receive thousands more in the coming days. Crimo was indicted on 117 felony charges. Crimo is not due in court again until Jan. 31.
Gubernatorial candidates discuss plans to shore up Illinois’ unfunded pension debt
(The Center Square) – Candidates for Illinois governor are taking different approaches on how they’d tackle the state’s unfunded pension liabilities. Illinois has among the most unfunded public sector employee pension liability. State numbers indicate around $151 billion unfunded, but some place like the American Legislative Exchange Council place the debt at $533 billion.
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
Indiana Dems renew call for suspension of gas tax as prices rises
(The Center Square) — Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents this week, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax. Though higher...
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
Arizona Attorney General announces $600,000 for Child and Family Advocacy Centers
(The Center Square) – More than $600,000 is now available in grant funding or Child and Family Advocacy Centers across Arizona. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) that this funding will be available on Thursday this week. Child and Family Advocacy Centers...
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Record surge in rent delinquency for small businesses nationwide while Illinois slightly rebounds
(The Center Square) – Facing economic issues such as reduced consumer spending and rent hikes, about a third of Illinois small businesses couldn’t pay their rent in full in October. That is actually down 7% from September, but nationally the numbers tell a different story. According to Alignable’s...
‘Sweetheart deal’ of $2B tax credit program rushed through Legislature
(The Center Square) – A bill rushed through the Pennsylvania General Assembly and quickly approved by the governor grants $140 million in tax credits annually. In total, the program will offer $2 billion in tax credits over its lifetime. And some lawmakers are not happy. House Bill 1059, known...
