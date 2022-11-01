FLORENCE – 1Table returns to Mobile Plaza on Thursday, November 3 with the same philosophy observed before the pandemic arrived. Each November organizers with 1Table Florence invite our community to share a meal together. No one is asking you to buy, bring, believe, vote for, or commit to anything! It is FREE Lunch for the whole community! There is no cost, no catch, no agenda! Just neighbors sharing a meal together at one very long table. You are invited to join everyone on November 3. A lunch of chicken and dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, cranberry chutney and banana pudding will be served, and music will be played.

