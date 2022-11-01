ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Indiana Business

Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs

Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Career fair in Elizabethtown looking to fill roles in the construction industry

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair Wednesday is looking to hire hundreds of new workers. Barton Malow and Gray Construction will host the career fair in Elizabethtown at the Pritchard Community Center off South Mulberry Street. Those who are interested will have the chance to connect with contractors and partners working on the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale and learn about the construction industry, trades and potential employment opportunities.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is $596.7 million, making it the second largest jackpot in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Weekly Drought Update Isn't Much of an Update

It's Thursday which means the U.S. Drought Monitor has released their weekly update, and not much has changed for our area. The map below shows the Drought Monitor for our region last week. This next map is the same view from this week, and it feels like those "spot the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

