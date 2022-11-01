Read full article on original website
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
Louisville businesses looking to hire workers ahead of busy holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The end of the year is one of the most anticipated times for shoppers and businesses. “Hopefully we have a ton of inventory coming in and we're hoping to see a lot of new faces and a lot of Christmas shopping,” said Blaire Larson, Him & Her Boutique Paddock Shops location.
Inside Indiana Business
Jeffersonville auto parts plant to close, 123 lose jobs
Illinois-based auto parts maker Tenneco Automotive Operating Co. has notified the state it will permanently close its factory in Jeffersonville, leaving more than 120 workers without jobs at the plant. The WARN notice says Tenneco is shuttering the factory because of the loss of business that represents 21% of revenue at the Indiana plant. The facility, which is across the Ohio River from Louisville, manufactures ride control and emissions products for vehicles.
wdrb.com
Career fair in Elizabethtown looking to fill roles in the construction industry
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair Wednesday is looking to hire hundreds of new workers. Barton Malow and Gray Construction will host the career fair in Elizabethtown at the Pritchard Community Center off South Mulberry Street. Those who are interested will have the chance to connect with contractors and partners working on the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale and learn about the construction industry, trades and potential employment opportunities.
wdrb.com
Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season. Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan. "There's a lot of moving parts with this...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
wdrb.com
Secretary of state says Kentucky has 'finally caught up' as early voting begins in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was one of the thousands of people to cast an early ballot Thursday morning, championing the change after 130 years of the state having just one day for in-person voting. "Just giving people one day is ridiculous," Adams said Friday...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
wdrb.com
JCPS celebrates success of trade school program, record graduation rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools' Academies of Louisville program celebrated success Tuesday after record graduation rates and the hiring of seven Pleasure Ridge Park High School graduates into welding jobs. The Academies of Louisville program at JCPS began five years ago with the intention of preparing high...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wdrb.com
Hundreds line up for free Powerball ticket at Hillview Kroger as jackpot eclipses $1 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With no Powerball winner after 38 drawings, Wednesday's jackpot is now worth more than a billion dollars, which has the attention of people who normally don't play. As the fever spreads, officials with the Kentucky Lottery handed out vouchers for a free Powerball play at the...
WLKY.com
Louisville pottery store that closed after 80+ years getting new life from new owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville pottery shop is coming back after being forced to close its doors after more than 80 years in business. Hadley Pottery has been purchased by local investor and philanthropist Brook Smith. Video in the player above is from its last day of business in...
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
wdrb.com
JCPS 'Flash Dads' surprise students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Flash Dads" are back, bringing smiles to start the school day. Students at Kennedy Montessori Elementary were in for a surprise Wednesday morning when they entered the building to high fives and cheers. The diversity program within Jefferson County Public Schools created "Flash Dads" five...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 2-11-22-35-60 with a Powerball of 23 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is $596.7 million, making it the second largest jackpot in...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
'I've watched 100 people die': Louisville organizations share input on how to spend state's multi-million dollar opioid settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grassroots organizations in Louisville spoke out Tuesday night at a meeting to help determine how the state’s opioid settlement will be spent. Kentucky is set to receive $478 million; of that, Louisville will receive $31.8 million. Louisville joined a national, multi-district litigation in August 2017...
wdrb.com
Weekly Drought Update Isn't Much of an Update
It's Thursday which means the U.S. Drought Monitor has released their weekly update, and not much has changed for our area. The map below shows the Drought Monitor for our region last week. This next map is the same view from this week, and it feels like those "spot the...
wdrb.com
Some in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections eligible to vote after resolution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people in custody at Metro Corrections are now eligible to vote in the midterm elections with an absentee ballot after Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution in October. Keyius Malone, 22, is voting for the first time, and he'll be casting his ballot behind bars.
wdrb.com
More than 5,000 without power for hours in Clarksville Tuesday after 'substation issue'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 5,000 people were without power for several hours in Clarksville, Indiana, on Tuesday night. Lisa Brones Huber, Duke Energy government and community relations manager, said 5,670 Duke Energy customers were without power in Clarksville due to a substation issue at 6 p.m. The power...
WHAS 11
People from across U.S. camp outside Louisville pottery business
Hadley Pottery was out of business. Now, there's a line out there door.
