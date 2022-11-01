Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo State Athletics
Football Loses to Hobart on Senior Day
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State football team wrapped up its home schedule with a 63-7 loss to Hobart in Liberty League action at Coyer Field on Saturday afternoon. RECORDS: Hobart (6-3, 3-2 Liberty League), Buffalo State (0-9, 0-5 Liberty League) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Ale Wilson (Bronx,...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Drops NEWHL Matchup With Potsdam
POTSDAM, NY – The Buffalo State women's hockey team fell 2-1 in a NEWHL matchup with the Potsdam Bears this afternoon at the Maxcy Ice Arena. RECORDS: Potsdam (2-0-0, 2-0-0 NEWHL), Buffalo State (2-2-0, 0-2-0 NEWHL) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Amanda Mindzora (Parma, OH/Gilmour Prep Academy) scored the...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Set for Pair of Road NEWHL Games
BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State women's hockey team is set for two NEWHL road matchups this weekend after opening the season with two non-conference victories last week over Wilkes. The road trip begins with a contest against SUNY Canton today at 3 p.m., and continues on Saturday against SUNY Potsdam, also at 3 p.m.
Buffalo State Athletics
Pair Of Late Goals Sinks Men's Hockey Vs. Fredonia
FREDONIA, NY – The Buffalo State men's hockey team fell 5-3 to the Fredonia Blue Devils after a pair of late goals tonight at the Steele Hall Ice Arena. RECORDS: Fredonia (1-1-1, 1-0-0 SUNYAC), Buffalo State (2-1-0, 0-1-0 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Aidan LaValley (Champlain, NY/Vermont Lumberjacks...
Buffalo State Athletics
Women's Hockey Falls to Canton in NEWHL Opener
CANTON, NY – The Buffalo State women's hockey team dropped its NEWHL opener on Friday afternoon, falling to Canton 5-0 on the road. RECORDS: Canton (2-1-0, 1-0-0 NEWHL), Buffalo State (2-1-0, 0-1-0 NEWHL) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Jessica Auge (Laingsburg, MI/Honeybaked Detroit) stopped 45 shots in goal for...
Comments / 0