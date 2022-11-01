Read full article on original website
Six Story Building to Open in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
The skies in Twin Falls have looked a little different lately, and the residents here have taken notice. As the season changes and the snow and rain have come and gone over the last week, the skies have turned dark, but there have been some bright blue skies as well. While the clear days are nice, they haven't been remaining true clear skies, and that is where some residents have had some issues and some theories are beginning to make the rounds in the area. What are these streaks crossing the sky and are these theories justified or are they a fable to scare the residents of the Magic Valley?
Twin Falls Sees Increase in Vandalism During 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls has seen a noticeable increase of vandalism to both public and private property in just the last year. City Spokesman Josh Palmer said the problem seems to have increased exponentially in the last five years but, just this last year city maintenance crews have seen a considerable uptick in damage to public and some private spaces, "We don't know exactly why. There's certain asumptions, population growth being one of them. We have significantly larger number of visitors who are coming to Twin Falls too, we know that. Also brings more people to the area that may cause vandalism." Palmer said graffiti is the most visible of the damage and credits Twin Falls County Work crews with responding quickly to remove it. More substantial and costly damage has been done to park facilities like public restrooms.
American Falls teen dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near Burley
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision that occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 84 near Burley. Dylan Merritt, 18, of American Falls, was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. Merritt drove off the roadway and over corrected where the vehicle rolled into the median, state police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injures at the scene, according to state police. One lane of Interstate 84 was blocked for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and to clear the scene. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Shots fired at Halloween party leads to two arrests
BURLEY — Two Mini-Cassia men are charged with aggravated assault after police said they brandished guns at a Halloween party and fired shots into a pickup before fleeing in a silver SUV. Ayman S. Senosi, 32, of Burley, and Raul Vidal Tellez, 31, of Paul, are charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for pointing firearms at people and a count of malicious injury to property for more than $1,000 in damages to a pickup caused by bullets, according to court documents. ...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday, October 31st, on US30, just west of Lava Hot Springs. A 60-year-old male, from Hansen, and a 58-year-old passenger, also from Hansen, were driving eastbound on US30 in 2008...
Two people die, two injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred around 12:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road. A 60-year-old Hansen man with a 58-year-old male passenger, also from Hansen, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 in a 2008 Cadillac STS when a female juvenile driver with juvenile female passenger in a 2014...
