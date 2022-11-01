Hippos at Cincinnati Zoo got into the spooky season spirit, displaying their incredible jaw strength by crushing pumpkins with their teeth.Footage shows one of the zoo’s resident hippos accepting the large orange treat, crushing it in their mouth to audible gasps from spectators around them.Hippos weren’t the only ones to be given pumpkin snacks - the zoo’s porcupine Rico got in on the action too.“It’s pumpkin-crushing season and the hippos are happy to participate! Sound up to hear that satisfying crunch,” the zoo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snackCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workDramatic moment humpback whale entangled in ropes is freed by rescuers

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO