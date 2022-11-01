Read full article on original website
Quartz
Day of the Dead: Tradition, reborn
Part ritual, part fiesta, the Day of the Dead is the Mexican version of All Souls and All Saints days, observed on Nov. 1 and 2 by the Catholic church. Like the celebration of those holy days in Europe and elsewhere, it also involves trips to the graveyard and candles to honor the dearly departed. But over centuries, Mexico’s Día de Muertos has evolved into a distinct tradition with its own ghoulish iconography. For many Mexicans, it embodies the national spirit: an alluring blend of millenary indigenous lore, color, and whimsy.
SFGate
In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life
MEXICO CITY (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children...
Atlas Obscura
A Cookbook for Dining With the Dead
Ghosts eat well on the Day of the Dead. In cemeteries across Mexico, carefully placed baskets of pan de muerto and tamales sit among graves, while altars, or ofrendas, honoring the deceased are adorned with hot chocolate, pozole, and chicken legs coated in mole negro. It’s these earthly pleasures that...
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
Vox
Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway
As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
Hippos at US zoo enjoy crushing pumpkins in jaws for Halloween festive season
Hippos at Cincinnati Zoo got into the spooky season spirit, displaying their incredible jaw strength by crushing pumpkins with their teeth.Footage shows one of the zoo’s resident hippos accepting the large orange treat, crushing it in their mouth to audible gasps from spectators around them.Hippos weren’t the only ones to be given pumpkin snacks - the zoo’s porcupine Rico got in on the action too.“It’s pumpkin-crushing season and the hippos are happy to participate! Sound up to hear that satisfying crunch,” the zoo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snackCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workDramatic moment humpback whale entangled in ropes is freed by rescuers
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Celebrating the Day of the Dead with my students helped me overcome my fear of death
The author says that her students in Spanish class have taught her to celebrate death instead of fear it and that it's changed her mindset.
This Mexican holiday honors the dead. It shouldn’t be commercialized like Halloween
Even in México, people are mixing the pre-Hispanic celebration with Halloween. Both are as different as dead and alive.
macaronikid.com
10 Special Holidays and Events in November
November 1-30 Take time this month to learn about the people native to your town. Don't know where to start? This map shows indigenous territories, treaties, and languages throughout the world. 2. Peanut Butter Lovers Month. November 1-30 I mean, isn't every month peanut butter lover's month? Apparently not. It's...
11 Haunted Hotels You Can Stay In For A Spooky Night Away Any Time Of Year
If you’ve graduated from Halloween’s staged haunted houses and their almost predictable jump scares, you’re ready for an unscripted spooky slumber party with ghosts at a haunted hotel. At the country’s most historic hotels, some guests have never checked out, their spirits purportedly lingering on the hotel...
Watch: Car wash chain becoming 'Tunnel of Terror' for Halloween night
A car wash chain announced nearly 60 locations across the United States are transforming Halloween night into "Tunnel of Terror" haunted car washes.
Celebrating the Day of the Dead, 2022
For the past two days, people in Mexico and other Latin American countries have been celebrating Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, paying homage to departed family members and honoring death as a part of life. The parades feature representations of the character La Catrina, frightful skeletons, and other icons of death and the underworld. Gathered here are a few images from Mexico, Peru, the U.S., and more.
BBC
Halloween: Did it descend from a Roscommon cave?
Nestled away in a field full of sheep in County Roscommon is what some some people believe is the origin of Halloween - a cave known as Ireland's Gate to Hell. Also known as the Oweynagat (Cave of the Cats), it is believed this is the birth place of the Irish pre-Christian festival of Samhain, known today as Halloween.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween
Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
BBC
Day of the Dead: Celebrations return in full to Mexico after Covid restrictions
Mexicans have been taking part in the annual Day of the Dead festival during which they celebrate the lives of the departed. Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a pre-Hispanic tradition in which families remember their dead and celebrate the continuity of life. Offerings to the...
Dozens of species were assumed to be mute — until they were recorded making sounds
In the animal kingdom, some creatures are famous for the sounds they make — birds and their songs, cats and their meows, frogs and their ribbits. But some animals are more quietly mysterious. Do turtles talk? What about other lesser-known vertebrates such as tuataras, caecilians and lungfish?. The answer...
vinlove.net
Destinations to see flowers in November
Ha Noi chrysanthemum, Ha Giang buckwheat, Nghe An sunflower, and Da Lat pink grass… are suggestions for traveling in late autumn and early winter. Canola flowers in Moc Chau , Son La begin to bloom in October, but the most beautiful and blooming are in the two months of November and December. The familiar and famous places with many mustard flowers for tourists to visit, check-in are Ban Ang, the flower garden in Bo Bun village, and Na Ka valley.
