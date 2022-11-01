ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
Quartz

Day of the Dead: Tradition, reborn

Part ritual, part fiesta, the Day of the Dead is the Mexican version of All Souls and All Saints days, observed on Nov. 1 and 2 by the Catholic church. Like the celebration of those holy days in Europe and elsewhere, it also involves trips to the graveyard and candles to honor the dearly departed. But over centuries, Mexico’s Día de Muertos has evolved into a distinct tradition with its own ghoulish iconography. For many Mexicans, it embodies the national spirit: an alluring blend of millenary indigenous lore, color, and whimsy.
SFGate

In Mexico, Day of the Dead is actually a celebration of life

MEXICO CITY (AP) — During the Day of the Dead celebrations that take place in late October and early November in Mexico, the living remember and honor their dearly departed, but with celebration — not sorrow. Marigolds decorate the streets as music blares from speakers. Adults and children...
Atlas Obscura

A Cookbook for Dining With the Dead

Ghosts eat well on the Day of the Dead. In cemeteries across Mexico, carefully placed baskets of pan de muerto and tamales sit among graves, while altars, or ofrendas, honoring the deceased are adorned with hot chocolate, pozole, and chicken legs coated in mole negro. It’s these earthly pleasures that...
Vox

Forget tainted candy: The scariest thing on Halloween is parked in your driveway

As is the custom, millions of children in the United States will be out in the streets this Halloween to trick-or-treat, decked out in costumes. Also as is custom, adults will fret about the mostly mythical dangers children may face. Once upon a time it was razor blades in apples; this year, it’s rainbow fentanyl in candy. But while fears of children receiving narcotic-spiked treats are unfounded, there is a very real danger that America’s children face on this most hallowed of evenings: cars.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hippos at US zoo enjoy crushing pumpkins in jaws for Halloween festive season

Hippos at Cincinnati Zoo got into the spooky season spirit, displaying their incredible jaw strength by crushing pumpkins with their teeth.Footage shows one of the zoo’s resident hippos accepting the large orange treat, crushing it in their mouth to audible gasps from spectators around them.Hippos weren’t the only ones to be given pumpkin snacks - the zoo’s porcupine Rico got in on the action too.“It’s pumpkin-crushing season and the hippos are happy to participate! Sound up to hear that satisfying crunch,” the zoo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hippo effortlessly destroys entire pumpkin as a snackCoal miner turns up to baseball game covered in soot after rushing straight from workDramatic moment humpback whale entangled in ropes is freed by rescuers
CINCINNATI, OH
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
macaronikid.com

10 Special Holidays and Events in November

November 1-30 Take time this month to learn about the people native to your town. Don't know where to start? This map shows indigenous territories, treaties, and languages throughout the world. 2. Peanut Butter Lovers Month. November 1-30 I mean, isn't every month peanut butter lover's month? Apparently not. It's...
The Atlantic

Celebrating the Day of the Dead, 2022

For the past two days, people in Mexico and other Latin American countries have been celebrating Día de Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, paying homage to departed family members and honoring death as a part of life. The parades feature representations of the character La Catrina, frightful skeletons, and other icons of death and the underworld. Gathered here are a few images from Mexico, Peru, the U.S., and more.
BBC

Halloween: Did it descend from a Roscommon cave?

Nestled away in a field full of sheep in County Roscommon is what some some people believe is the origin of Halloween - a cave known as Ireland's Gate to Hell. Also known as the Oweynagat (Cave of the Cats), it is believed this is the birth place of the Irish pre-Christian festival of Samhain, known today as Halloween.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
WEKU

13 books full of thrills and chills for Halloween

Halloween is a time of mystery and mischief. Here are some hair-raising novels that will keep you on your toes, ranging from thrillers and murder mysteries to horror stories both supernatural and not.
vinlove.net

Destinations to see flowers in November

Ha Noi chrysanthemum, Ha Giang buckwheat, Nghe An sunflower, and Da Lat pink grass… are suggestions for traveling in late autumn and early winter. Canola flowers in Moc Chau , Son La begin to bloom in October, but the most beautiful and blooming are in the two months of November and December. The familiar and famous places with many mustard flowers for tourists to visit, check-in are Ban Ang, the flower garden in Bo Bun village, and Na Ka valley.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy