Fashion retailers that push gift cards and discounts will win big this holiday season, a Morning Consult report revealed

Read full article on original website
Related
retailbrew.com
Amazon’s Venmo integration is a sign of the times
Come Black Friday, Amazon’s legions of loyal shoppers will be able to pay for their holiday gifting purchases via Venmo. And experts say the addition of this latest payment method may attract younger consumers to the ranks of two-day shipping disciples. The October 25 announcement is an indicator of...
retailbrew.com
Tools of the Trade: In 1936, Sylvan Goldman had a radical idea: What if he put wheels on a shopping basket?
There are devices in the retail world we take for granted. Let’s stop doing that. Basket case: In the beginning, there were baskets. The first self-service grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, opened in Memphis in 1916. It was a radical departure for shoppers, who, until then, had handed grocery lists to clerks, who’d gather the items from behind the counter. But at the Piggly Wiggly, shoppers were transformed into Little Red Riding Hoods, walking the aisles with wooden baskets in the crooks of their arms.
Don't bet against the latest supermarket super merger
Late on Friday, May 7, the day before the running of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, a chestnut-colored colt named Rich Strike made the race’s lineup after, literally, another horse withdrew from the competition at the last minute. The next day, May 8, Rich Strike struck it rich: The ridiculously long, 80-1 longshot won...
Comments / 0