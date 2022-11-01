Fashion retailers that push gift cards and discounts will win big this holiday season, a Morning Consult report revealed

There are devices in the retail world we take for granted. Let’s stop doing that. Basket case: In the beginning, there were baskets. The first self-service grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, opened in Memphis in 1916. It was a radical departure for shoppers, who, until then, had handed grocery lists to clerks, who’d gather the items from behind the counter. But at the Piggly Wiggly, shoppers were transformed into Little Red Riding Hoods, walking the aisles with wooden baskets in the crooks of their arms.

