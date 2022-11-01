ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida TaxWatch Announces Productivity Award Winners, Present Ashley Moody ‘Agency of the Year’ Award

By Florida Daily
 2 days ago
On Monday, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) announced the winners of the 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Awards (TPA) program, which, for more than three decades, has recognized and rewarded the hard work and dedication of state employees who have taken the initiative to improve services and increase efficiencies, while also serving as good stewards of their fellow Floridians’ tax dollars.

This year, after receiving hundreds of nominations, FTW will present approximately 148 awards to thousands of individual employees and large teams from 17 state agencies and four universities across Florida. In total, their efforts will save taxpayers over $818 million, contributing to an estimated $12 billion in total savings since the program was established.

FTW also presented Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody with the TPA “Agency of the Year” award for her office’s work combatting human trafficking, as well as the state’s historic litigation that secured more than $3 billion from major opioid distributors, manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies, holding them accountable for their role in the devastating opioid crisis.

U.S. Sen. George LeMieux, R-Fla., the chairman of the board of Florida TaxWatch weighed in on the awards.

“The 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners – and Attorney General Ashley Moody in particular – have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their jobs, colleagues, and the success of the Sunshine State. On behalf of Florida TaxWatch, we thank them for their innovative solutions to some of state governments’ toughest and most persistent problems,” LeMeiux said.

Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said, “As a trusted government watchdog and the ‘eyes and ears’ of taxpayers for over 40 years, Florida TaxWatch understands the value of highly productive state employees and managers better than most. We recognize that, without them, critical functions of government would certainly falter, taxpayers would pay the price, and ultimately, the greatness of Florida would be diminished. For that reason, we are extremely grateful to Attorney General Ashley Moody and the many other 2022 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Award winners, and we congratulate them for all they have done and continue to do to bring about real, lasting improvements in our great state. You cannot have a great workforce without great leadership!”

“This is such a prestigious honor for our agency, and I am grateful for all of our hard-working public servants who wake up every day ready to fight to protect Floridians. We strive to serve the public and be good stewards of taxpayer funds. I hope this award reaffirms to all Floridians that we take this role very seriously and will always work to do the most good with the state resources entrusted to our agency by Florida taxpayers,” Moody said.

Originally known as the Davis Productivity Awards and more recently the Prudential Productivity Awards, the TPA is a nationally unique program. FTW is proud to have the support of its presenting sponsor, Kyra Solutions, Inc., and co-sponsors, AvMed, Capital Health Plan, the Florida Council of 100, and the State of Florida.

Kyra Solutions, Inc. Chairman, CEO, and Founder and Florida TaxWatch Board Chairman-Elect Piyush Patel said, “Kyra Solutions, Inc. is privileged to once again serve as a presenting sponsor of the Florida TaxWatch Productivity Awards, helping generate awareness of the streamlined processes and efficiencies the 2022 winners have gone above and beyond to establish in their state government roles. We congratulate them for their outstanding service to Florida.”

AvMed President and COO and Florida TaxWatch Board Treasurer Jim Repp said, “AvMed is pleased to sponsor the one-of-a-kind Florida TaxWatch Productivity Awards program and help make it possible for exceptional state workers to receive the acknowledgement and accolades they deserve. We look forward to witnessing the impact their work will have on state government and the entire state of Florida for generations to come.”

Florida Council of 100 President and CEO Bob Ward said, “The Florida Council of 100 is proud to support the Florida TaxWatch Productivity Awards program and highlight the achievements of public servants across our great state. The state employees we honor today, and the thousands we have honored in the past, represent the very best of government service to Florida’s taxpayers. The Florida Council of 100 is proud to join Florida TaxWatch in recognizing those who have shown a determined dedication to efficiency.”

The TPA winners will be individually honored in small ceremonies held at their workplaces beginning this week. More details regarding these local events will be released soon.

