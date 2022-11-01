Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
dequeenbee.com
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A lively crowd turned out yesterday afternoon at the Texarkana, Arkansas,...
Miljenko Matijevic Of Steelheart Highlights The Texarkana Gig Guide
"Kemosabe" and "The Dusty Rose Band" Highlight your first weekend of November live music in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Twisted Fork in Texarkana will feature...
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness
Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
KSLA
UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
ktoy1047.com
Taste of Texarkana will be today at Four State Fairgrounds
The Taste of Texarkana has been voted one of the top five Best Charity Events in Texarkana. Restaurants and beverage distributors will be in attendance with proceeds benefiting Harvest Regional Food Bank’s hunger relief programs. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6-10 are $10. Ages five and under are free.
ktoy1047.com
Juvenile Center set to close
The facility has housed very few juvenile offenders since the County moved to close the center in July. Officials have said that detainees may be transported to the Pine Bluff Juvenile Detention Center going forward and that the former Miller County unit may be used as office space for the county.
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
ktoy1047.com
Early morning truck rollover brings traffic to stop on St. Michael Drive
All lanes were blocked by the wreck and traffic was diverted to I-30 West through Texarkana. The accident happened around 2 a.m. and cleanup was still going on as of 4 a.m. this morning. The area is best avoided if possible. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their...
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
Be Advised of Some Texarkana Road Closures Thursday and Friday
The City of Texarkana, Texas would like to warn people traveling on Elizabeth Street on Thursday, November 4, and Friday, November 5, of some road closures. Beginning at 9 AM to 3 PM portions of Elizabeth Street from Hidden Acres Drive south to Texas Boulevard will be closed due to reconstruction. For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 903- 798-3948.
Check Out The Ark-La-Tex ‘Veterans Day’ Restaurant Deals
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, it is always November 11 no matter what day it falls during the week. Veterans Day is a day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are currently serving to protect our freedoms. American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) units will...
txktoday.com
Governor Greg Abbott Speaks in Texarkana
Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued his reelection campaign tour in Texarkana this morning. After recent stops in El Paso, Amarillo, Fort Worth, and Abilene, Abbott spoke at Big Jakes BBQ on Richmond Rd. to a crowd of about 350 people. The Governor discussed Texas’s $27 Billion surplus, education, law enforcement,...
fourstatesliving.com
There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays
The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues such as childhood hunger and illiteracy. Since its formation in 1926, JLT has been instrumental in the development of community programs in Texarkana. These include Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Hospice of Texarkana, Discovery Place Children’s Museum, Komen Texarkana Race for the Cure®, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. In alignment with the League’s current focus area, “Children: Literacy, Hunger, and Poverty,” JLT supports four community projects:
Enjoy The Fall Weather With A Bike Tour in Downtown Texarkana
With the weather feeling more like fall every day why don't you take a 'Fall 'Bike Tour' in downtown Texarkana?. These downtown bike tours are going on now through early next month. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department had to say about these unique tours:. The Tours...
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
MobilePack #4 An Amazing Success Packing Over 109K Meals
Another MobilPack has come and gone, I can't tell you how good it makes me feel to be a small part of it and to know we're actually helping children get the vital nutrition they need, not just to survive but to thrive. I'll give you the final numbers in...
ktoy1047.com
Former teacher released on $50,000 bond
40-year-old Jason Delezen was arrested in Richardson, Texas, after allegations that he had a relationship with a student in 2019 while teaching at Texarkana. Delezen’s bond was set at $50,000. He faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. Governor Greg Abbot will be in Texarkana today as...
