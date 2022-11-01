ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dequeenbee.com

Runaway Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police

25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A lively crowd turned out yesterday afternoon at the Texarkana, Arkansas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

UPDATE: Missing Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. UPDATE: On Nov. 3, at 9:40 a.m., the teen was located and is safe. On Nov. 3, TTPD posted on Facebook referencing a teen who went missing earlier at...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Taste of Texarkana will be today at Four State Fairgrounds

The Taste of Texarkana has been voted one of the top five Best Charity Events in Texarkana. Restaurants and beverage distributors will be in attendance with proceeds benefiting Harvest Regional Food Bank’s hunger relief programs. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6-10 are $10. Ages five and under are free.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Juvenile Center set to close

The facility has housed very few juvenile offenders since the County moved to close the center in July. Officials have said that detainees may be transported to the Pine Bluff Juvenile Detention Center going forward and that the former Miller County unit may be used as office space for the county.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue

According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Be Advised of Some Texarkana Road Closures Thursday and Friday

The City of Texarkana, Texas would like to warn people traveling on Elizabeth Street on Thursday, November 4, and Friday, November 5, of some road closures. Beginning at 9 AM to 3 PM portions of Elizabeth Street from Hidden Acres Drive south to Texas Boulevard will be closed due to reconstruction. For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 903- 798-3948.
txktoday.com

Governor Greg Abbott Speaks in Texarkana

Texas Governor Greg Abbott continued his reelection campaign tour in Texarkana this morning. After recent stops in El Paso, Amarillo, Fort Worth, and Abilene, Abbott spoke at Big Jakes BBQ on Richmond Rd. to a crowd of about 350 people. The Governor discussed Texas’s $27 Billion surplus, education, law enforcement,...
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays

The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues such as childhood hunger and illiteracy. Since its formation in 1926, JLT has been instrumental in the development of community programs in Texarkana. These include Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Hospice of Texarkana, Discovery Place Children’s Museum, Komen Texarkana Race for the Cure®, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. In alignment with the League’s current focus area, “Children: Literacy, Hunger, and Poverty,” JLT supports four community projects:
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Former teacher released on $50,000 bond

40-year-old Jason Delezen was arrested in Richardson, Texas, after allegations that he had a relationship with a student in 2019 while teaching at Texarkana. Delezen’s bond was set at $50,000. He faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted. Governor Greg Abbot will be in Texarkana today as...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy