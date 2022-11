TEMPE, ARIZ. — Austin, Texas-based Pennybacker Capital Management has acquired Tempe Industrial Center, a freestanding industrial facility located at 6720 S. Clementine Road in Tempe. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $11.5 million. At the time of sale, the 71,142-square-foot building was fully leased and serves as headquarters...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO