LONGMONT, COLO. — An affiliate of Northbrook, Ill.-based Pine Tree, in partnership with New York-based Wafra Inc., has purchased Harvest Junction, a shopping center in Longmont, for $73.8 million. Completed in 2006, Harvest Junction features 364,000 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods,...

LONGMONT, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO