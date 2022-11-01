Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Related
Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day
Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Miami Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Chicago Bears 35-32
Bears QB Fields rushes for 178 yards in loss to Dolphins
CHICAGO (AP) — There were a lot of questions about Justin Fields as late as a month ago. Not so many at the moment. Showing off his dynamic athleticism and improved passing, Fields went toe-to-toe with Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday and nearly led the Chicago Bears to a comeback win. Fields rushed for 178 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, but Tagovailoa passed for three TDs to lead Miami to a wild 35-32 victory. Fields’ rushing total on 15 carries — which included a dazzling 61-yard scamper in the third quarter — set a Super Bowl-era record for a quarterback in a regular-season game, topping Michael Vick’s 173 yards for Atlanta against Minnesota in 2002. Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards for San Francisco in the playoffs after the 2012 season.
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?” That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season. What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington Commanders touchdown Sunday when an official ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum. Talk about the nutty play buzzed in the visiting locker room afterward, and the Vikings could laugh and joke about it because they came back to win 20-17 for their sixth consecutive victory to improve to 7-1. But that didn’t make it any less weird to those on either side who were a part of it.
Changes bring few fixes for Colts in latest setback to Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — After a week that featured another round of noticeable changes, Colts coach Frank Reich chose to point the finger at himself after Indianapolis failed to find the end zone in Sunday’s 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots. “Starting with me, right? That’s what I said in the locker room. The offensive performance, that’s why I was brought here. That’s my responsibility,” Reich said. “We’ve got the players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I need to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in a good position to win and having answers when we face problems.” For a team that fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, traded running back Nyheim Hines in the past week and isn’t far removed from benching opening day starting quarterback Matt Ryan, it’s unclear what’s next for the Colts. Indianapolis has now dropped three straight. And at 3-5-1, the Colts are on the outside of the AFC playoff race.
Graham takes blame for Falcons' late collapse in 20-17 loss
ATLANTA (AP) — If Ta’Quon Graham could do it all over again, he would’ve just fallen out of bounds. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle had to wonder what might have been if he hadn’t lost his first career fumble return that set up Cameron Dicker’s 37-yard field goal and sent the Atlanta Falcons to a 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It appeared Graham initially had saved the day for Atlanta (4-5) with the game tied 17-all in the final minute and the Chargers driving. Linebacker Rashaan Evans poked the ball away from running back Austin Ekeler at the Falcons’ 20-yard line, and Graham quickly picked it up. The second-year player rambled up the right sideline for 19 yards, only to drop the ball as he was going for more. Los Angeles guard Matt Feiler fell on the ball at the Atlanta 43, and all of Graham’s hard work went for naught.
Jets' Twitter account savagely roasts just about everyone after win over Bills
The Jets’ social media team was on fire after Sunday’s win over Buffalo, taking shots at oddsmakers, pundits, NFL.com game picks, and even the Bills themselves.
Comments / 0