Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Hogs’ Maryam Dauda Finally Gets on Floor, Hits Biggest Shot
Razorbacks finally subdue pesky UAFS in exhibition opener Wednesday night.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
No. 1 Lincoln Christian snaps Muldrow’s win streak
Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian lived up its ranking Friday night inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog Stadium as the Bulldogs from Tulsa County snapped No. 8 Muldrow’s threegame winning streak with a 49-7 District 3A-3 victory. Muldrow (4-2 in the district and 8-2 overall) has an open date...
bestofarkansassports.com
Disagreeing with Mike Irwin’s Musselman-Beard Conspiracy Theory, Texas’ Weak Sauce Fans & More
While growing up in Little Rock, everyone seemed to agree Austin was a very cool town. Kind of like the moon: you might get to visit, but you probably wouldn’t ever get to live there. Whether this remains the case is debatable. Either way, I do now live in...
Neighbors excited to unveil new-look Arkansas against UAFS
After getting a chance to his see his team battle in a secret closed scrimmage against Kansas recently, Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors is ready to unveil his roster to the public. Arkansas will host the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in an exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena. […]
nwahomepage.com
The Curse is Broken, Why the Aggies are Nuttier than Auburn & the Real Reason Mike Won’t Use an iPhone
Q. Our first question is from T.L. Slaten who wants to know: Did our defense look better because we got a lot of our hurt players back or is Auburn’s offense that bad?. A. A combination of the two. Auburn is 10th out of the 14 SEC teams in total offense, ahead of Vandy, A&M, Mizzou and Kentucky. But obviously getting those injured D-Backs back on the field helped because Odom got away from that 3 man front and committed more guys to stopping the run and going after the QB. Arkansas held Auburn to just 183 yards rushing, about 40 yards below their per game average.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas vs. UAFS Exhibition
Arkansas women’s basketball will play its lone exhibition this Wednesday night, as the team hosts Arkansas – Fort Smith at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is free. Opponent: UAFS (exhibition) Location: Bud Walton Arena. Tickets: Free. Flip Card: Click HERE. Game Notes: Click HERE. Live Stats:...
5newsonline.com
Severe weather threats cause schedule changes for Week 10 of high school football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, Nov. 4, some week 10 games have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3. Here is an updated list of those games. Bentonville West at Bentonville - 7 p.m. West Fork at Greenland - 7:30 p.m. Gentry at...
Liberty Coach Doesn't Want to Freeze in Fayetteville Again
Hugh Freeze's more worried about Hogs' defense, but would like weather to be good.
Arkansas Football Newcomer Report: Week 9
The transfer portal has completely changed how teams operate in College Football, and that has been especially true for the Arkansas Razorbacks over the last few seasons. Each week, we'll be taking a look at how Arkansas' first-year transfers and true freshmen performed over the weekend and how they have made their mark for the Hogs to this point in the season.
fourstateshomepage.com
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
Is Fayetteville high cost of living?
The average monthly living expenses for a single person in the USA are $3,189, which is $38,266 per year. The average cost for a family of four is $7,095 per month, which is $85,139 per year. How about the cost of living in Fayetteville？
KHBS
Teen reported missing from Farmington home
FARMINGTON, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Braiden Taylor, 17, was last seen when he left his home late Saturday evening in the Farmington area. Braiden was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track" hoodie, blue jeans and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
talkbusiness.net
Culver’s closes $1.22M deal for Bentonville land on Walton Boulevard
A Wisconsin-based chain that specializes in frozen custard and butter burgers is one step closer to a second location in Arkansas. Culver’s, which opened on West New Hope Road in Rogers this summer, recently completed a land purchase for a commercial lot in Bentonville. According to property records, Stephen...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Tschirhart Selected as October Student Leader of the Month
Madison Tschirhart, the October Student Leader of the Month. Senior Madison Tschirhart has been selected as the Student Leader of the Month for October 2022. Tschirhart decided to stay in her hometown, Fayetteville, and attend the U of A to study communications, sociology and criminology. She currently holds two jobs on campus as a student-athlete learning assistant and a student liaison for the Student Success Center. Tschirhart also volunteers regularly on campus with student programs such as Cardinal Nights.
Missing teen last seen in Farmington
Braiden Taylor left his home in Farmington and was last seen wearing a black "Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans, and wearing small gold colored hoop earrings.
Veterans Day deals, events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Veterans Day is less than a month away and events around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are holding events to honor military service members.
