What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Experts agree: Bears QB Justin Fields was a winner at the NFL trade deadline
The Chicago Bears were quite active during the NFL’s trade deadline, dealing linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, as well as acquiring receiver Chase Claypool. With Smith and Quinn being traded, it speaks to a transition from prioritizing defense to offense, specifically how it pertains to quarterback...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated...
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool
Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old receiver with a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He has two straight seasons of 800-plus...
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Give Fields Help With Trade for WR
After trading away two defensive players in less than a week, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles adds help for Justin Fields, acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool. The roster overhaul continues for the Chicago Bears. After trading two defensive stars, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, in less than a week, general manager Ryan Poles got some help for quarterback Justin Fields. He acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately Smith getting sent to Baltimore — and the deal still stinging a day later. “There’s part of me that’s bummed because this was a guy I thought was gonna be here a long time,” Poles said Tuesday. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done, and we came up short and we couldn’t find common ground.” The Bears sent Smith to the Ravens for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft as well as linebacker linebacker A.J. Klein on Monday. It was their second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week after dealing three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News
The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
atozsports.com
Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner
As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
NFL
'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens
Roquan Smith wanted to be traded during the training camp. When that didn't happen, he stopped thinking about it -- until Monday. Chicago unexpectedly granted the second-team All-Pro linebacker's wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft and linebacker A.J. Klein.
Where Ben Zobrist, Other 2016 Cubs World Series Heroes Are Now
Where Ben Zobrist, other Cubs World Series heroes are now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On a cold, rainy, star-crossed night in Cleveland — of all places — the Cubs pulled off the baseball equivalent of Charlie Brown actually kicking Lucy's football. Six years ago Wednesday. And...
How Bears Evaluation of Roquan Smith Factored Into Ravens Trade
How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
