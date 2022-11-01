House of the Dragon season 2: everything we know so far

The wait is on for House of the Dragon season 2.

House of the Dragon season 1 delivered everything Thrones and fantasy fans could want from the show: politicking, brutal deaths, tense rivalries and fearsome dragons.

Having met our main stars and witnessed friendships being broken and scraps being fought, the stage is now properly set for a bloody conflict. When the Game of Thrones prequel series returns, the Dance of the Dragons will truly take flight and the impending Targaryen civil war will begin to blaze across Westeros.

Below you'll find all the info that we have so far on House of the Dragon season 2, including when we expect the new season to air...

At the time of writing, we don't know when House of the Dragon season 2 will arrive, though it sounds like we'll have a fair wait on our hands.

Production on the new season isn't meant to get underway until early next year, but HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys has made it pretty clear that we won't be seeing more from the Dance of the Dragons until 2024.

In a recent chat with Vulture , Bloys said: "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date and then you have to move it", later adding "Don't expect it in 2023, but I think sometime in '24".

In the meantime, you can stream the first full season on HBO Max and on Sky TV 's Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

What will happen in House of the Dragon season 2?

*spoilers ahead for the first season*

As things stand, we have a pretty solid idea of where House of the Dragon will go next. King Viserys' death late in the season saw Alicent misinterpreting his final wish to see Aegon II take the throne. From then, battle lines started being drawn. Following the first major death in the season one finale, we expect the war between the Blacks and the Greens (Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower's allies, respectively) to kick off in full force.

Rhaenyra was attempting to stave off the fight in the season finale, intent instead on securing the support of Houses Baratheon and Arryn and the Riverlands. She sent her sons off as ambassadors, though Lucerys never managed to complete his mission. Despite making Lucerys and Jacaerys swear they would not participate in any fighting, Lucerys still met with a terrible fate at the hands of Aemond Targaryen and his dragon, Vhagar.

Lucerys was the first major casualty in the war for the Iron Throne. (Image credit: HBO/Sky)

At Storm's End, the seat of House Baratheon, Lucerys crossed paths with Aemond, who was determined to get his revenge for his eye. Lucerys fled the scene on his dragon, Arrax, though Aemond gave chase; Arrax disobeyed Lucerys and spat fire at Vhagar. In retaliation, Vhagar tore Arrax and Lucerys to shreds in the skies.

From here, we expect that Rhaneyra will forgo her sense of mercy in exchange for all-out war. Daemon will be allowed to attack the Greens' forces in any way he feels appropriate, and now Rhaenyra will let him off the leash.

Who will be in the cast for House of the Dragon season 2?

Although we've not had any major news on the casting front just yet, we think it's safe to say that the major players who survived season 1 will make their return. So, we expect to see more from Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, and many more of the faces that make up House of the Dragon 's ensemble cast.

As and when we learn about any specific info or new characters who are set to appear, we'll be sure to include them here.

Expect to see Daemon and many more return for the new season. (Image credit: SKY)

The only thing that we do know is that we aren't expecting the younger cast to return for season 2. The younger versions of Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and Rhaenyra Targaryen ( Milly Alcock ) were replaced by their older counterparts Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy after the 10-year time jump halfway through season 1, and showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed that they aren't planned to return right now.

Whilst speaking to Variety , showrunner Ryan Condal said "I mean, look, I don't know" when asked if Carey and Alcock would be back, later adding the younger stars "are not a part of the story that we're telling, yet. That's not a thing that we're doing right now."

Though, he did add that he's "not closing the door on anything", so they could potentially return in a later season in a flashback scene, similar to how Robert Aramayo played a young Ned Stark in the later seasons of Game of Thrones .

Is there a trailer for House of the Dragon season 2?

Not yet, it is a bit too early for a trailer but as soon as one is released we will add it to this page.