Bengals QB Joe Burrow admits there’s something fans love that he doesn’t necessarily like
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted on Wednesday that there’s something fans love that he doesn’t necessarily enjoy. You know all those kids who are dressing up these days like Burrow?. Like this one:. Or this one:. It turns out that Burrow isn’t a big fan. It’s not...
Bengals suffer embarrassing, demoralizing loss in Cleveland in prime time
CLEVELAND –– Heading into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest concern looked like it would be how they’d try to replace the production of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals lost, 32-13, at First Energy Stadium, it turned out that the Bengals’ issues go much deeper than that. ...
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Watch Myles Garrett arrive for the Bengals game as Vecna from Stranger Things and other Browns in costume
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Watch Myles Garrett arrive for the Bengals game as Vecna from his favorite show Stranger Things and other Browns arrive in costume for the big Halloween Monday night showdown. Other Browns getting into the Halloween spirit were Donovan Peoples-Jones, Kareem Hunt and Greg Newsome II. Sports betting...
WKYC
Social media reacts to Cleveland Browns' resounding win over the Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Who's ready for "Victory Tuesday"??. The Browns earned (and we mean "earned") their biggest win of the season Monday night, pelting the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 32-13. The much-needed victory snaps a four-game losing streak and keeps Cleveland very much alive in the AFC North race.
Cornerback William Jackson III allows Steelers to play the coverages they prefer
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, only the New Orleans Saints had played more man coverage than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s defense had arrayed its secondary in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man on 116 opponent attempts this season, per Sports Info Solutions. And in those man coverage situations, they’ve allowed 66 catches for a league-high 1,046 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 92.8.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
How Myles Garrett and the Browns beat Joe Burrow and the Bengals again: Orange and Brown Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns turned in their best performance of the season Monday night as they dominated the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13. Nick Chubb ran for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and the Browns defense harassed Joe Burrow, sacking him five times and holding the Bengals to 229 total yards.
Browns GM Andrew Berry Hopes Bengals Game Springs Browns Into Second Half
General manager Andrew Berry hopes the Bengals game is what the Browns can be this year. He talked on defensive improvements and more.
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Opening thoughts: Bengals embarrassed by Browns 32-13
cleveland.com photographers’ favorite photos from thrilling Browns win over Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No nightmares for Cleveland Browns fans Monday night when they drifted off to sleep, if they were able to sleep at all, after watching their team dominate the Cincinnati Bengals during a Halloween night prime time game at home. Some Browns players strutted into FirstEnergy Stadium in...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers DNP
Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.
