Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO