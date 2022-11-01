ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cornerback William Jackson III allows Steelers to play the coverages they prefer

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 season, only the New Orleans Saints had played more man coverage than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s defense had arrayed its secondary in Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man on 116 opponent attempts this season, per Sports Info Solutions. And in those man coverage situations, they’ve allowed 66 catches for a league-high 1,046 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 92.8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Browns GM expects Deshaun Watson to turn around season in Week 12 return

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed to reporters that Deshaun Watson will start in Week 12, giving Browns playoff hope. With a little over a month left before Deshaun Watson’s scheduled Week 12 debut with the Cleveland Browns, reporters asked Browns general manager Andrew Berry to confirm Watson’s status with the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Panthers injury report: Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers DNP

Due to the shortened week, the Cincinnati Bengals had a walkthrough Wednesday afternoon instead of a full practice as they get set to host the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Had the Bengals practiced, six players wouldn’t have suited up including Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and Chidobe Awuzie (knee). The former will continue to be held out for the time-being, and the latter will soon go on the Reserve/Injured list. Josh Tupou (calf) will also likely miss this his third-straight game, and La’el Collins got his usual rest day.
CINCINNATI, OH

