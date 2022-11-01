ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A mule deer buck was found shot and left to waste with only the head taken late last week near the community of Arimo. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers found the animal on October 28, in a private farm field not far from the Garden Creek Road in hunting Unit 70. Nothing other than the head of the animal was taken. It is estimated the deer had been shot two or three days before it was discovered. Conservation officers are not sure if the animal was legally shot with a seasonal tag or killed illegally. Either way the animal was left to waste, said Idaho Fish and Game officials in a statement. Anyone with information can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 to leave a tip.

ARIMO, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO