Hansen Man and Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Magic Valley man and a juvenile died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Lava Hot Springs. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 just west of Lava Hot Springs where a Cadillac STS and Chevrolet Cruze crashed. The Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner identified the 58-year-old male passenger of the Cadillac as Darrel Lee Lewis of Hansen, and the female juvenile passenger in the Chevrolet was a 16-year-old from Downey. The 60-year-old man of Hansen driving the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital. The juvenile female driver of the Chevrolet was also hospitalized. ISP said the Chevrolet had crossed the center line and hit the Cadillac. Neither juvenile had been wearing a seat belt. Traffic was slowed for more than three hours on the highway. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Ambulance and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Deer Left to Waste Near Arimo
ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A mule deer buck was found shot and left to waste with only the head taken late last week near the community of Arimo. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, conservation officers found the animal on October 28, in a private farm field not far from the Garden Creek Road in hunting Unit 70. Nothing other than the head of the animal was taken. It is estimated the deer had been shot two or three days before it was discovered. Conservation officers are not sure if the animal was legally shot with a seasonal tag or killed illegally. Either way the animal was left to waste, said Idaho Fish and Game officials in a statement. Anyone with information can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 to leave a tip.
Utah Man Charged in East Idaho Hit-and-run Crash Critically Injuring Bicyclist
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah man is set to be extradited to Idaho for a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 25-year-old bicyclist earlier this month. According to Idaho State Police, 33-year-old Christopher James Ward of Smithfield, is in custody in Cache County, Utah on an Idaho warrant for leaving the scene of an injury crash and felony concealment of evidence from an October 16, crash in Franklin County. Ward allegedly struck the man on a bicycle on S. State Street and 4800 S. near Preston. The bicyclist had to be flown to hospital and has since been moved to a Utah in critical condition. ISP investigators determined the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta that had extensive front end damage. Troopers reached out to the public to help locate and identify the suspect with success. ISP said it received several tips which resulted in the arrest of Ward. The Preston Police Department, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Smithfield Police Department helped with the investigation.
