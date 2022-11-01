ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BOOM! Ohio State gets commitment from four-star defensive lineman

By Mark Russell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tfdY_0iuaPWx200

It’s been a while since Ohio State landed a commitment on the defensive side of the ball. That changed today when the Buckeyes learned that four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald has committed to Larry Johnson and OSU.

McDonald picked Ohio State over Clemson, Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Clemson was thought to be the early leader but the Buckeyes made a late surge to sway the Suwanee, Georgia native to head to the 614.

When asked why he picked the Buckeyes, McDonald started with the coaches saying “It starts with Coach Day. Coach Day is one of the best coaches in college football. Coach Johnson, he develops and is great at development. He has as great a resume as any other coach in college football. Coach Knowles, new edition and he has that defense right, now.”

This is a nice pickup for Ohio State which has been focusing on the defensive line to close out the 2023 recruiting class. McDonald gives Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes three commitments on the D-line at this point with room to add more.

Damon Wilson is another who seems to be leaning toward OSU and should be announcing soon. Ohio State recently received another crystal ball prediction to land Wilson. The Buckeyes are still in play for Matayo Uiagalelei and Keon Keely as well.

Things could get very interesting for Ohio State as it looks to round out another top-rated recruiting class.

