ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
raleighmag.com

25 Things to Do in Raleigh Nov. 3–9

Sip happens! Vitis House + the NCMA have teamed up to fete the transformative five-monthlong reinstallation of the museum’s collection by uncorking this (sipping!) class to school you on the basics of wine history, wine production and main grape varietals via three themes that informed the reimagining: Identity, Place and Power. vitishouse.com.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

Kale, Yeah!

Calling all herbivores! Here are a few spots to check out around town during Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week. If you’re powered by plants, here’s some hap-pea news. Nov. 1 marks World Vegan Day, thus making it the perfect time for Raleigh to #GoGreen and celebrate its second Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week (through Nov. 7). Find fab inventive (and delish!) vegan fare at a variety of participating Raleigh restos and sup spots—from food trucks to bars to bakeries—and check out a few new enticing vegan food trucks on the scene while you’re vegging out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy